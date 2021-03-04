Tina Landau Reveals Revised Version of FLOYD COLLINS Coming Soon

It was a glorious reunion last night on Stars in the House, as the original company of beloved 1996 musical Floyd Collins reunited. Book writer and director Tina Landau shared exciting news about the musical's future.

"Adam [Guettel] and I have been working for a couple of years now on a revised Floyd [Collins] that we're really excited about," said Landau. "One of the reasons that [the show] hasn't happened in New York in a major production is that we have kept withholding the rights because we want to do our next version, and will do so in the next couple of years, world-willing"

"One of the main things we're addressing is combing through and thinning out some of the regionalisms," she added. "I'm looking forward to the work we've been doing to go through the book, especially my work, and thinning that out a little bit."

Floyd Collins is a musical with music and lyrics by Adam Guettel, and book by Tina Landau. The story is based on the death of Floyd Collins near Cave City, Kentucky in the winter of 1925. The musical opened Off-Broadway on February 9, 1996, where it ran for 25 performances. There have been subsequent London productions as well as regional U.S. productions.