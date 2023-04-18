Tim Minchin Releases New Book 'Sometimes You Have To Be A Little Bit Naughty'

Tim Minchin's new book 'Sometimes You Have To Be A Little Bit Naughty' is now out in the UK!

This is a new enchanting picture book inspired by Naughty, Tim's much-loved song from the multi-award-winning Matilda The Musical. It's a mischievous, funny and empowering tale about changing your story and how "even if you're little you can do a lot!"

The book is beautifully illustrated by Steve Antony, an internationally published, award-winning author and illustrator of 22 children's books, including the bestselling Mr Panda series.

Sometimes You Have To Be A Little Bit Naughty is a wonderful follow-up to their first picture book collaboration When I Grow Up and another book to charm and delight all ages.

Learn more, get a sneak peek at the illustrations, and purchase the book here.