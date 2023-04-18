Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Tim Minchin Releases New Book 'Sometimes You Have To Be A Little Bit Naughty'

Tim Minchin Releases New Book 'Sometimes You Have To Be A Little Bit Naughty'

The book is out now in the UK and Australia!

Apr. 18, 2023  

Tim Minchin's new book 'Sometimes You Have To Be A Little Bit Naughty' is now out in the UK!

This is a new enchanting picture book inspired by Naughty, Tim's much-loved song from the multi-award-winning Matilda The Musical. It's a mischievous, funny and empowering tale about changing your story and how "even if you're little you can do a lot!"

The book is beautifully illustrated by Steve Antony, an internationally published, award-winning author and illustrator of 22 children's books, including the bestselling Mr Panda series.

Sometimes You Have To Be A Little Bit Naughty is a wonderful follow-up to their first picture book collaboration When I Grow Up and another book to charm and delight all ages.

Learn more, get a sneak peek at the illustrations, and purchase the book here.






Related Stories
Video: Laura Benanti Returns as Melania Trump on THE LATE SHOW Photo
Video: Laura Benanti Returns as Melania Trump on THE LATE SHOW
Laura Benanti reprised her role as former First Lady Melania Trump on last night's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert!
Jake Gyllenhaal Reveals the Show Hed Like to Appear in Next on Broadway Photo
Jake Gyllenhaal Reveals the Show He'd Like to Appear in Next on Broadway
Jake Gyllenhaal has revealed the next role he'd like to take on on the Broadway stage.
Washington, DeBose, Tomei & More to Join Town Hall Event Photo
Washington, DeBose, Tomei & More to Join Town Hall Event
Leading artists and activists including Marisa Tomei, Kerry Washington, and Stephanie Hsu will gather at The Town Hall for the book launch of Voices of a People's History of the United States in the 21st Century.
Patti LuPone to Appear on THE VIEW Tomorrow Photo
Patti LuPone to Appear on THE VIEW Tomorrow
Patti LuPone is slated to appear on The View tomorrow, Tuesday, April 18. LuPone will discuss her new film, Beau Is Afraid, which premieres in theaters this Friday, April 21. The film also features Nathan Lane, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Amy Ryan, Richard Kind, and more.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: See Olivia Holt, Kimberly Marable & More in CHICAGOPhotos: See Olivia Holt, Kimberly Marable & More in CHICAGO
April 18, 2023

See new photos of Olivia Holt as Roxie Hart, Kimberly Marable as Velma Kelly, Erich Bergen as Billy Flynn and Liam Fennecken as Amos Hart in Chicago on Broadway! 
Photos: See Kelli O'Hara, Brian d'Arcy James & More in Rehearsals for DAYS OF WINE AND ROSESPhotos: See Kelli O'Hara, Brian d'Arcy James & More in Rehearsals for DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
April 18, 2023

Get a first look inside rehearsals for the world premiere musical, Days of Wine and Roses, starring Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James!
New Muhammad Ali Musical ALI Will Have its World Premiere In Louisville in Fall 2024New Muhammad Ali Musical ALI Will Have its World Premiere In Louisville in Fall 2024
April 18, 2023

The World Premiere of ALI will be presented in Ali's hometown of Louisville, at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts, in Fall 2024. Learn more about the show here!
Tim Minchin Releases New Book 'Sometimes You Have To Be A Little Bit Naughty'Tim Minchin Releases New Book 'Sometimes You Have To Be A Little Bit Naughty'
April 18, 2023

Sometimes You Have To Be A Little Bit Naughty is a new enchanting picture book inspired by Naughty, Tim’s much-loved song from the multi-award-winning Matilda The Musical. It’s a mischievous, funny and empowering tale about changing your story and how “even if you’re little you can do a lot!”
Video: Laura Benanti Returns as Melania Trump on THE LATE SHOWVideo: Laura Benanti Returns as Melania Trump on THE LATE SHOW
April 18, 2023

Laura Benanti reprised her role as former First Lady Melania Trump on last night's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert!
share