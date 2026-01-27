Tim Minchin Joins Voice Cast of Animated Film ZAC POWER

Actor, composer, and comedian Tim Minchin has joined the voice cast of the upcoming animated film, Zac Power, Deadline reports. He joins a cast that also features Matt Lucas, Parker Little, Kylie Cantrall and David Wenham.

Minchin is the composer and lyricist of the Olivier Award-winning, Tony Award-winning and Grammy Award-nominated show Matilda the Musical and the Olivier Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated show Groundhog Day The Musical. Minchin has performed various solo shows, and has appeared in theatrical produtions as well as Australian television shows.

Based on the popular Australian book series, the kids movie sees a top teen spy’s status Based on the internationally immensely popular “Zac Power” book series – which has sold more than 3.5 million copies in Australia and New Zealand and has been published in 14 countries – this film brings the beloved teenage spy to the big screen for the very first time.

Studio 100 will be handling international sales at the upcoming European Film Market. Paramount Pictures is handling distribution in Australia and New Zealand.

About Zac Power

Zac Power is the Government Intelligence Bureau’s top teenage spy—brilliant, reckless, and impossible to control. A cooler, rule-following rival agent is assigned as his partner, putting Zac’s status suddenly under threat. Meanwhile, a disgraced magician steals the BRAT Ray, a weapon that turns adults into toddlers. Zac and Mica must combine daring improvisation with precise spycraft to stop a global catastrophe, “Toddlergeddon.”