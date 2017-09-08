Tickets on Sale this Sunday for LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS at Studio 54

Click Here for More Articles on LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS

The box office for Latin History For Morons will open Sunday, September 10, 2017 at 12PM at Studio 54 (254 West 54th Street).

LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS begins performances on Thursday, October 19, 2017 and officially opens on Wednesday, November 15, 2017. This show is strictly a limited engagement through Sunday, February 4, 2018. Tickets are currently available for purchase on LatinHistoryBroadway.com and Telecharge.com. The Studio 54 box office will be open Monday - Saturday 10AM-6PM until the first performance. Starting October 19, 2017, the box office will be open Monday - Saturday 10AM-8PM and Sunday 12-6PM.

LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS marks Emmy winner John Leguizamo's highly-anticipated return to Broadway, following acclaimed engagements at The Public Theater and Berkeley Repertory Theater. Directed by Tony Taccone (Wishful Drinking, Bridge & Tunnel), Latin History For Morons is written and performed by Leguizamo, featuring scenic design by Rachel Hauck, lighting design by Alexander V. Nichols, and original music and sound design by Bray Poor.

In Latin History For Morons John Leguizamo schools his son-and the rest of us-on the buried and forgotten history of Latinos in the Americas in this outrageously funny, satirical one-man play about uncovering the truth, and recovering from the past.

Inspired by the near total absence of Latinos in his son's American history class, Leguizamo embarks on a frenzied search to find a Latin hero for his son's school project. From a mad recap of the Aztec empire to stories of unknown Latin patriots of the Revolutionary War and beyond, Leguizamo breaks down the 3,000 years between the Mayans and Ricky Ricardo into 95 irreverent and uncensored minutes in his trademark style.

LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS marks Leguizamo's sixth one-man venture onto the stage, following success on Broadway with Ghetto Klown (Outer Critics Circle Award, Drama Desk Award), Freak (Drama Desk Award) and Off-Broadway with Mambo Mouth (Obie Award), Spic-O-Rama (Drama Desk Award) and Sexaholix...A Love Story. Mambo Mouth, Spic-O-Rama, Freak and Ghetto Klown all went on to be filmed for presentation on HBO.

LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS is produced by Nelle Nugent, Kenneth Teaton, The Public Theater and Berkeley Repertory Theatre.

Although playing at Studio 54, Latin History For Morons is not a Roundabout Theatre Company production.

TICKET INFORMATION:

Ticket prices range from $55 - $149. For more information, visit LatinHistoryBroadway.com or call 212-239-6200.

Performance Schedule:

Latin History for Morons will play Tuesday - Thursday at 7PM (exception 10/19/17 at 8PM), Friday and Saturday at 8PM, Sunday at 3PM. Saturday matinees at 2PM beginning 11/18/17. Please note there will be no performances on 11/23/17, 12/24/17, 12/25/17 or 12/31/17 due to the holidays.

For more information visit LatinHistoryBroadway.com.

