Tickets for OKLAHOMA On Sale Saturday, Jan. 5

Single tickets will go on sale to the public at 10:00 am on Saturday, January 5th for The Bard SummerScape production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, which had a critically acclaimed, sold-out run at St. Ann's Warehouse last Fall and now will open at Broadway's Circle in the Square Theatre (1633 Broadway). Oklahoma! will begin previews on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, with an official opening on Sunday, April 7, 2019, and will play a limited engagement through Sunday, September 1, 2019. Tickets for Oklahoma! are available on www.Telecharge.com or by calling 212 -239-6200 or 800-447-7400.

Seventy-five years after Rodgers & Hammerstein reinvented the American musical, this is Oklahoma! as you've never seen or heard it before, re-orchestrated and reimagined for the 21st century.

"What an incredible moment to be producing on Broadway, in the middle of this wonderfully eclectic season spurred by an audience that is hungry for bold, daring work," Eva Price said. "[Director] Daniel Fish's timeless and timely revival of this classic speaks so vividly to the place we as Americans are living in today."

Oklahoma! features music by Richard Rodgers and a book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, based on the play Green Grow the Lilacs by Lynn Riggs, with original dances by Agnes De Mille.

Oklahoma! was presented at St. Ann's Warehouse in Brooklyn from September 27 - November 11, 2018. The creative team for the St. Ann's production included: Daniel Kluger (Orchestrations, Arrangements & Music Supervision), John Heginbotham (New Choreography), Nathan Koci (Music Direction), Laura Jellinek (Scenic Design, based on an original concept by John Conklin), Terese Wadden (Costume Design), Scott Zielinski (Lighting Design), Drew Levy (Sound Design), and Joshua Thorson (Projection Design). Casting by Will Cantler and Adam Caldwell/Telsey & Co.

Additional news, including complete casting, will be announced shortly.

Photo Credit: Paula Court

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You