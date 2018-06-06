Tickets On Sale Saturday for All-Star TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD on Broadway; Neal Huff and Danny Wolohan Join Cast

Tickets go on sale to the public this Saturday, June 9 for the Broadway production of To Kill A Mockingbird, Aaron Sorkin's new play, directed by Bartlett Sher, and based on Harper Lee's classic novel. To Kill A Mockingbird will begin previews on Thursday, November 1 and open on Thursday, December 13 at the Shubert Theatre (225 West 44 Street). will be available beginning June 9 at midnight by calling Telecharge at (212) 239-6200 and on Telecharge.com, and beginning at 10am at the Shubert Theatre box office.

Jeff Daniels will head a cast which includes Celia Keenan-Bolger, Will Pullen, Gideon Glick, Frederick Weller, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Stark Sands, Dakin Matthews, Erin Wilhelmi, Phyllis Somerville, Liv Rooth, and LaTanya Richardson Jackson.

Newly announced cast includes Danny Wolohan who will appear as Boo Radley while Neal Huff joins the ensemble.

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD will have scenic design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Jennifer Tipton, sound design by Scott Lehrer, casting by Daniel Swee, and is produced by Scott Rudin, Barry Diller, and Lincoln Center Theater.

