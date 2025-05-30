Tickets Now On Sale for ART on Broadway Starring Cannavale, Corden and Harris

Tickets are now on sale for the first-ever Broadway revival of the Tony Award-winning ART by Yasmina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton.



Tony Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Bobby Cannavale, Tony Award winner and Emmy Award winner James Corden and Tony Award winner and Emmy Award winner Neil Patrick Harris will make their highly anticipated returns to Broadway this fall under the direction of Tony Award nominee Scott Ellis.



Previews begin on Thursday, August 28th with an official opening night on Tuesday, September 16th at Broadway’s Music Box Theatre, New York City. The production will play a limited 17-week engagement through December 21, 2025.



Taste. Money. Ego. And other fine arts. This sleek, sophisticated comedy is about, well, art. Come see what all the debate is about – don’t miss ART on Broadway for a strictly limited engagement this fall.