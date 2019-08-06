Thomas Sadoski to Star Opposite Edie Falco in TOMMY on CBS

Thomas Sadoski is set to star in a series-regular role opposite Edie Falco in the upcoming CBS midseason drama series Tommy in a recasting, according to Deadline.

Sadoski will play the charming, seductive and morally complex second-term mayor of Los Angeles, who appoints Tommy (Falco) as the first female police chief in the city's history, only to wonder what he's gotten himself into. He takes over the role played by David Fierro in the pilot.

Tommy stars Falco as Abigail "Tommy" Thomas, a former high-ranking NYPD officer who becomes the first female Chief of Police for Los Angeles. She uses her unflinching honesty and hardball tactics to navigate the social, political and national-security issues that converge with enforcing the law.

The cast also includes Michael Chernus, Adelaide Clemens, Russell G. Jones, Olivia Lucy Phillip, and Joseph Lyle Taylor.

Sadoski was just announced to star in Broadway's upcoming Grand Horizons alongside Michael Urie, Ashley Park, Maulik Pancholy and Priscilla Lopez. He has also appeared on Broadway in Neil LaBute's reasons to be pretty, Other Desert Cities, The House of Blue Leaves and Reckless. Sadoski most recently starred as Matt Short on the CBS comedy Life in Pieces. He was previously a series regular on HBO's The Newsroom and NBC's The Slap.

Read the original article on Deadline.





