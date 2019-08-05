Priscilla Lopez, Ashley Park, Michael Urie, and More Will Lead GRAND HORIZONS on Broadway

Second Stage Theater has announced casting for the upcoming Broadway production of Bess Wohl's Grand Horizons. Directed by Leigh Silberman, the production will feature Priscilla Lopez (Carla), Maulik Pancholy (Tommy), Ashley Park (Jess), Thomas Sadoski (Ben), and Michael Urie (Brian).

Grand Horizons will play a strictly limited 10-week engagement, beginning previews December 20, 2019 at The Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street), and officially opening on January 23, 2020.

Grand Horizons is sponsored by American Express. There will be an American Express pre-sale beginning September 25 at 10am EST - September 27 at 9:59am EST, followed by an Audience Rewards pre-sale beginning September 27 at 10am EST - October 2 at 9:59am EST.

Tickets will be available to the general public on October 2 at 12pm EST by calling 212-541-4516 or by visiting 2ST.com. Season subscriptions are currently available, with packages starting $193. To purchase or for more information, visit 2ST.com or call Subscriber Services at 212-246-4422.

The full creative team for Grand Horizons includes scenic design and costume design by Clint Ramos, lighting design by Jen Schriever, sound design by Palmer Hefferan, and casting by Telsey + Company.

Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Bill and Nancy have spent fifty full years as husband and wife. They practically breathe in unison, and can anticipate each other's every sigh, snore and sneeze. But just as they settle comfortably into their new home in Grand Horizons, the unthinkable happens: Nancy suddenly wants out. As their two adult sons struggle to cope with the shocking news, they are forced to question everything they assumed about the people they thought they knew best. By turns funny, shocking and painfully honest, Bess Wohl's new play explores a family turned upside-down and takes an intimate look at the wild, unpredictable, and enduring nature of love.

Grand Horizons is co-commissioned by Williamstown Theatre Festival and Second Stage Theater. The commission is supported in part by The William and Mary Greve Foundation.





