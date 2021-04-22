This Week's New Theatre Jobs - Sales, Development, Teaching, Internships, Box Office Jobs & More

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 4/22/2021. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Classes / Instruction: On The Stage - Sales Development Representative

Company Description On The Stage is an all-in-one online SaaS platform designed for school, community, and independent theatre makers by theatre professionals with real experience in the tech industry. We make Broadway caliber technology tools to help live arts producers achieve their creative and financial goals. Our end-to-end SaaS platform includes a comprehensive online ticketing system, public-facing promotional portals, adaptable audience engagement features, live capture and streami... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director

DESCRIPTION: Shellscrape Theatre Company seeks a volunteer part-time Executive Director to manage and provide administrative and program support for the day to day activities of our growing company. Applicants from underrepresented communities in theatre encouraged to apply. Please note that while this is currently an unpaid position, our objective this year (with the help of our new Executive Director) is to find room in the budget to pay each member of the team a per-production stipend. AB... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: MAKEUP ARTIST / CAMP COUNSELOR

STAGEDOOR MANOR, a Performing Arts Camp for ages 10 -18, in NY's Catskill Mountains, is currently accepting applications from MAKE-UP ARTIST/CAMP COUNSELOR for our 2021 Season (June 7 - August 2). Our program is for youth interested in exposure to the theatre, in a Summer Stock style setting and we hire working professionals to provide a positive theatrical experience for them. This summer we will produce 20 shows in 5 of our 8 onsite theaters over the summer, which will be broken down into 2 ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: SCENIC ARTIST

STAGEDOOR MANOR, a Performing Arts Camp for ages 10 -18, in NY's Catskill Mountains, is currently accepting applications from SCENIC ARTISTS for our 2021 Season (June 2 - August 3). Our program is for youth interested in exposure to the theatre, in a Summer Stock style setting and we hire working professionals to provide a positive theatrical experience for them. This summer we will produce 20 shows in 5 of our 8 onsite theaters over the summer, which will be broken down into 2 sessions. You ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Million Dollar Quartet - Jerry Lee Lewis - Non Equity

NON-EQUITY Show- MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Role - Jerry Lee Lewis Performance dates: June 10 - 27, 2021 # of performances: 12 Rehearsals start: May 24, 2021 Salary: $500 per week plus housing and $25 per diem. Please send video audition and resume to: Production Manager production@virginiasamfordtheatre.org Jenna Bellamy - Cell - 205-807-1562 Virginia Samford Theatre 1116 26th Street South Birmingham, AL 35205 T. 205-251-1228... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Social Media & Digital Marketing Internship

Yonder Window Theatre Company is seeking a Social Media and Digital Marketing Intern. Duration: May 2021 - August 2021 This internship is currently unpaid, but there is potential for a paid job offer at the end of the internship. Job Description: - Creating content for social media - Reporting on social media analytics - Proposing and executing Marketing tactics and plans - Managing social media accounts by scheduling posts through Sendible.com Qualifications: - Recent Gradua... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Associate, Digital Content Creation

About New York Theatre Workshop: At New York Theatre Workshop, we work relentlessly to empower visionary theatre‐makers and bring their work to adventurous audiences through productions, artist workshops and education and community engagement programs. We nurture groundbreaking writers like Celine Song and Nathan Alan Davis alongside powerhouse playwrights like Amy Herzog and Ayad Akhtar. We empower inimitable auteur‐directors like Rachel Chavkin and Sam Gold and give invaluable support to trem... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Ordway Center for the Performing Arts - President and CEO

Organization The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts (Ordway) is one of the leading performing arts centers in the United States, renowned for its welcoming atmosphere and diverse programming. Located in downtown Saint Paul, the Ordway welcomes audiences of all ages and backgrounds for year-round eclectic performing arts offerings, including Broadway musicals, contemporary dance, concerts, classical music, and new works. Its mission is to create transformative, shared experiences for audienc... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Creative Manager (Show Quality)

Description - Action Horizons is the global leader in the creation, operation, and sustainment of live action stunt shows. We are looking for an experienced leader to head the Creative Team at our newest show in Orlando. As the Creative Manager, your main function is to maintain show integrity by delivering actionable feedback and coaching. You are responsible for the blocking, choreography, and characterization that brings the show to life. You will regularly collaborate with the Operations Ma... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Director for a New York City workshop of Surette & Hall's Moms: The Musical™.

Seeking a dynamic Director for a New York City workshop of Surette & Hall's Moms: The Musical™. Please submit a cover letter, resume, and one or two work samples to suretteandhall@gmail.com by April 29, 2021. Interviews will be held via zoom on May 1 by appointment only. Women directors strongly encouraged to apply. $500.00 stipend. To learn more about the show, please visit www.suretteandhall.com/moms-the-musical. REHEARSAL SCHEDULE: Callbacks will be held at Ripley Grier Studio at... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Moms: The Musical™ New York City Workshop

Seeking Non-Union musical theater actors for a New York City workshop of Surette & Hall's Moms: The Musical™. For female roles, please submit a headshot/resume and a video of you singing a full-length musical theater song in the style of the show that shows off your mix/belt and acting abilities to suretteandhall@gmail.com by May 17, 2021. The demo recording is available at www.suretteandhall.com/moms-the-musical. All shapes/sizes/and ethnicities are encouraged to audition. Women over the... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Public Programs Assistant Producer

About The Shed In our highly adaptable building on Manhattan's west side, The Shed brings together established and emerging artists to create new work in fields ranging from pop to classical music, painting to digital media, theater to literature, and sculpture to dance. We seek opportunities to collaborate with cultural peers and community organizations, work with like-minded partners, and provide unique spaces for private events. As an independent nonprofit that values invention, equity, a... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Sales Development Representative

Temp Jobs - Creative: The Players are seeking Directors

The Quarantine Players are seeking Directors for their Spring season. If you are looking to work with slightly insane, hardworking, creative theater folk contact us. We work on a weekly schedule and usually have 3-4 rehearsals a week and one show recording. All are encouraged to apply. ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Musical Theatre Acting and Voice Teacher Needed

The Department of Theatre at Michigan State University seeks to hire an Assistant Professor-Fixed Term, academic year, in the field of Musical Theatre Voice and Acting, position to begin August 2021. The ideal candidate is an inspiring educator who is passionate about new musical development, music theatre training, vocal coaching, and incorporating inclusive pedagogies in the classroom. Principal duties and responsibilities include instruction of individual vocal lessons for musical theatre p... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Communications Director

Job Title: Communications Director Classification: Full Time Reports to: President & CEO Supervises: Communications Associate, Consultants Salary: $70-80k dependent upon experience; 100% employer paid health insurance Location: Flexible; if remote, travel to NYC will be required from time to time and covered by a travel allowance. If NYC-based, we would expect hybrid office-home working. Summary: New Music USA is seeking an exceptional Communications Director who will join ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Instructor of Theatre Non-Tenure-Track

Full-time Instructor of Theatre, Non-Tenure-Track COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON is accepting applications for nine-month, renewable, non-tenure track appointment in the Department of Theatre and Dance, contract beginning August 16, 2021. The Department of Theatre and Dance is NAST accredited, offering BA and MAT degrees in Theatre and a BA in Dance. Seeking a theatre generalist to teach introductory classes to majors and non-majors. Secondary areas of expertise are open, but may include Stage Mana... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Assistant Professor of Theatre-Lighting Design

Assistant Professor of Theatre - Lighting Design COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON is accepting applications for a full-time, tenure-track appointment in the Department of Theatre and Dance, beginning August 16, 2021. The Department of Theatre and Dance is NAST accredited, offering BA and MAT degrees in Theatre and a BA in Dance. Seeking a candidate to teach electrics, CAD, design fundamentals, and advanced lighting design. Secondary areas are open, but may include Production/Stage Management, Video D... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Teaching Artist - Spanish Bilingual

SPANISH BILINGUAL TEACHING ARTIST George Street Playhouse, a non-profit regional theatre company in New Brunswick, NJ, seeks New Jersey-based Spanish Bilingual Teaching Artists for virtual and in-person School Residency and GSP Academy Programs. Ideal candidates will have a demonstrated commitment to diversity and culturally responsive teaching along with practical knowledge of one or all of the following theatre arts disciplines: acting, improvisation, devised theatre, playwriting, movement, v... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Vice President of Education and Community Engagement

Job Title: Vice President of Education and Community Engagement Job Classification: Exempt & Full-Time (This position will work remotely until our administrative office reopens, at which time in-person work will resume.) Reports To: President and CEO Job Overview The Vice President of Education and Community Engagement will provide vision, strategy, and leadership for education and community engagement programs in alignment with City Center's overall mission. The VP will lead the organ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: 2050 Administrative Fellowship

nytw.org/education/2050-admin-fellowships NEW YORK THEATRE WORKSHOP At New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW), we work relentlessly to empower visionary theatre-makers and bring their work to adventurous audiences through productions, artist workshops and education and community engagement programs. We nurture pioneering new writers like Hammaad Chaudry and Nathan Alan Davis alongside powerhouse playwrights like Amy Herzog and Ayad Akhtar. We engage inimitable auteur-directors like Rachel Chavki... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Box Office Staff - Immediate Hire - The Wick Theatre and Costume Museum

The Wick Theatre and Costume Museum in Boca Raton, Florida seeks immediate placement of qualified Box Office Personnel. Individuals with customer service experience in a corporate or cultural setting, and who possess strong computer/ telephone skills are encouraged to apply. Applicants should be comfortable in a fast-paced environment, have a courteous and professional demeanor, and be prepared to work weekends and into the evening. Part-time and full-time applicants will be considered for t... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: House Manager - Immediate Hire - Wick Theatre, Boca Raton

The Wick Theatre and Costume Museum in Boca Raton, Florida seeks immediate placement of a qualified House Manager. Individuals with customer service experience in a corporate or cultural setting, and who possess strong interpersonal skills are encouraged to apply. Applicants should be comfortable in a fast-paced environment, have a courteous and professional demeanor, and be prepared to work weekends and into the evening. Experience in the entertainment sector, a plus. This is a salaried pos... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Casting Black Actors

Seeking BIPOC Artists for in-person outdoor production of original Ensemble work, Where Are We Now?: Race, Pride, Class & Inequity. Performances in Middletown, CT, end of June. SEND Photo, Resume and link to 1-2 Minute video by April 9th to info@art-farm.org with "WAWN" in Subject line. Non-Union. (can consider AEA Guest Artist contract) Paid Housing is not provided. Contact us for more info.... (more)