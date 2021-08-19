Looking for a Theater Job? Check Out This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 8/19/2021

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 8/19/2021. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant House Manager

Job Title: Assistant House Managers Supervisor: House Manager Status: Part time The Wilma Theater is seeking dedicated individuals with excellent customer service skills to work in our Front of House this fall. Reporting to the House Manager, the primary responsibilities include assisting patrons with seating, ticket taking, reporting, and some general sanitation during performances. Candidate should have the ability to respond gracefully in high pressure situations and show a commitme... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Box Office Staff

Job Title: Box Office Staff Supervisor: Box Office Manager Status: Part time The Wilma Theater is seeking dedicated individuals with excellent customer service skills to work in our box office this fall. Reporting to the Box Office Manager, the primary responsibilities include assisting patrons with purchasing single tickets and subscriptions over the phone and in person, and acting as a representative of the Box Office during performances. Candidate should have excellent telephone dem... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Audience Services Manager

Job Title: Audience Services Manager Supervisor: Box Office Manager Status: Part time Overview: The Audience Services Manager is responsible for providing excellent customer service to The Wilma Theater's guests, creating a safe accessible space, and generating group sales. Duties Include: - Acting as House Manager for performances, including fielding customer responses, questions, and concerns while coordinating with production staff and stage management; - Setting up the... (more)

Internships - Creative: Rip Van Winkle

Please send Resumes to: dkhrosebud@yahoo.com Rip: 25-35 years old. Scalliwag, pioneer, scamp, the authentic article. Always with a good word or a joke. Wise and Devious. Entertains folks with his Guitar, Harmonica, Banjo, or Mandolin. He's an effervescent fusion of American Folk Heroes, Woody Guthrie, Will Rogers, a touch of Mark Twain, Willie Nelson, and Johnny Cash, all rolled into one. Triple Threat Singer, Dancer, Actor. And taps too. Gretchen: 25-35. Rip's wife. A Dame. Gent... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Circus Smirkus - Executive Artistic Director

Organization Circus Smirkus (Smirkus) is a world-renowned, nonprofit circus arts organization that inspires kids of all ages to develop artistic, athletic, and life skills through the power of performance. Its three programs-Residencies, Smirkus Camp, and Big Top Tour-blend the best of circus tradition and contemporary practice to create immersive experiences that challenge kids to perform and live to the very best of their abilities. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in a 150-year-old farmhou... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Video Production Engineer

POSITION SUMMARY An active member of Dallas Theater Center (DTC)'s Production Department, the Video Production Engineer is responsible for overseeing and executing the video components of each of our productions. The Video Production Engineer reports directly to the Assistant Head of Audio & Video, and is responsible for effectively supporting video designers, ensuring that high artistic standards are met at all times. An ideal candidate would be someone who has a strong background in large... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Lead Audio Engineer

POSITION SUMMARY An active member of Dallas Theater Center (DTC)'s Production Department, the Lead Audio Engineer is responsible for overseeing and executing the aural experience of each of our productions. The Lead Audio Engineer reports directly to the Assistant Head of Audio & Video, and is responsible for effectively supporting audio designers, ensuring that high artistic standards are met at all times. An ideal candidate would be someone who has a strong background in mixing for live th... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Manager

Steppenwolf Theatre Company is seeking candidates for the full-time position of Marketing Manager. This position requires a minimum of 3 years of experience in a performing arts organization, or comparable experience. With over 10,000 Subscribers and various package types from traditional subscription packages (Steppenwolf "classic membership") to Virtual and Flexible memberships ("Black Card" and "RED"), this position drives conversation a... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Company Manager - New Off-Broadway Musical

New Off-Broadway Musical seeks COMPANY MANAGER for its world premiere production opening this fall. Previous experience (3-5 years) as Company Manager and/or Associate/Assistant required. The Company Manager reports to the Producers and General Manager and manages all aspects of the production. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: - Directly oversee company management team. - Ensure adherence to company policies and procedures. - Administer payroll and applicab... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Operations Manager

The Operations Manager is a key team player within Steppenwolf's general management department (responsibilities and sub-depts include: People & Culture (HR), IT, Facilities, Food and Beverage, Health/Safety, Parking and Security, Artist Contracting, Legal/Compliance). Reporting to the Director of Operations, the Operations Manager is responsible for supporting almost all facets of operations for Steppenwolf Theatre Company. Main support responsibilities for this roll will fall within the sub-de... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Master Technician

About Second Stage Theater At Second Stage, we create and champion plays and musicals solely from living American writers. On our mainstage Broadway theater, the Hayes, and in our two Off Broadway theaters over the past 40 years, we have developed and presented over 200 daring and provocative theatrical experiences by working with countless artists who have contributed their talents to our award-winning productions. As the only Broadway company exclusively devoted to living American writers Sec... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Box Office Manager

Job Title: Box Office Manager Location: Chicago, IL Terms: Full-Time Requirements: Ability to work evening and weekend hours per events scheduled About Us: The Athenaeum was built in 1911 on the St. Alphonsus campus and is home to Chicago's oldest continuously-operating off-Loop theater. Our mission is to invite people into encounters with beauty and to revitalize the great Catholic tradition of the arts from our location in one of Chicago's most unique religious, artistic, and civic bu... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: House Manager

Job Title: House Manager Location: Chicago, IL Terms: Full-Time Requirements: Ability to work evening and weekend hours per events scheduled About Us: The Athenaeum was built in 1911 on the St. Alphonsus campus and is home to Chicago's oldest continuously-operating off-Loop theater. Our mission is to invite people into encounters with beauty and to revitalize the great Catholic tradition of the arts from our location in one of Chicago's most unique religious, artistic, and civic building... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Emerging Playwrights Workshops Fall 2021 - Seeking Playwrights & Directors!

The Strides Collective, a new Philadelphia-area queer theatre company, is seeking TWO (2) PLAYWRIGHTS and THREE (3) DIRECTORS to participate in separate one-month-long Emerging Playwrights Workshops over the course of October, November, or December 2021. This is a REMOTE play development opportunity, conducted entirely over Zoom. The deadline for submissions is September 1st, 2021. Interviews for applicants in consideration will occur in mid-September, with final selections made before Septembe... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Outreach Teaching Artist

Bay Area Children's Theatre is currently seeking Teaching Artists to join the Education Outreach team! Job Title: Outreach Teaching Artist Organization: Bay Area Children's Theatre Department: Outreach/Arts in Schools Reports To: Education Outreach Manager Location: Schools throughout the San Francisco Bay Area; remote and/or in-person Position Type: Part-Time/Hourly Schedule: Weekdays, roughly 20 hours/week with opportunity for increased hours as BACT transitions back into full progra... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Company Manager

Asolo Repertory Theatre seeks an Assistant Company Manager to support company management and administration in logistical planning and implementation for artists' residencies and theatre initiatives. This position requires an outgoing, self-starter who enjoys artists and is an excellent communicator. Ideal candidates must be highly organized, detail-oriented, positive, and professional. The position requires an ability to problem solve, effectively manage multiple tasks, maintain discretion, re... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Performers (Character, Specialty, Dancers, etc.)

Calling all high-energy, outgoing performers to bring performances to life at Nickelodeon Universe and Dreamworks Water Park! Seeking non-equity performers, over the age of 16 for the following positions: (NEW!) Dancer/Performer: Any/all heights with great energy and stage presence. (NEW!) Host: Any/all heights with great energy and stage presence. Character Performer: only between the heights of 4'11-5'6 and 5'11-6'4 for character performance positions at American Dream. Specia... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Assistant House Manager

About Paper Mill Playhouse Founded in 1934, Paper Mill Playhousea??has beena??a cherisheda??New Jerseya??artsa??institution for more than 80 years. Paper Mill brings new American musical theatera??to life, with a national reputation that continues to grow. Paper Mill creates and produces groundbreaking new musicals and reimagined classics. Several productions have gone on to Broadway and launched national tours, including Disney's Newsies, Les Misérables, Honeymoon in Vegas, A Bronx Tale, and Bandstand. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Seeking Experienced Extras Casting Associate

Seeking an experienced and skilled Extras Casting Associate for 6 week job on feature film starting in September. Opportunity for more work in the future for the right person. This job will be mostly remote. Ideal Candidate: -Organized -Understands hustle -tech savvy -EXCELLENT communicator -sense of humor -2-3 years of extras casting experience Preferred: -experience using casting networks and airtable Submit cover letter and resume to angela@citrolacasting.com. Do NOT submit i... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Teaching Artists

Organization: Brooklyn Children's Theatre Open Positions: Teaching Artist (Director/Choreographer); Teaching Artist (Music Director) Status: Part Time Location: BCT Studios, 540 President Street, Suite 1D, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Application Deadline: September 1, 2021 Pay: $50/hr teaching rate plus $30/hr admin and meeting rate Brooklyn Children's Theatre (BCT) is seeking highly creative and experienced teaching artists to lead our weekday afterschool classes. Each class is led by a ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Seeking Director for New Play - Stage & Virtual

Seeking Theater Director for a new play. SEVEN AGAINST THE HOUSE, a drama set in the 1970s. Please email resume for more information.... (more)

Internships - Creative: Stage Management Fellowship

The American Shakespeare Center in Staunton, VA is seeking a stage management fellow for the 2021 Fall and Winter Season at The Blackfriars Playhouse, the world's only recreation of Shakespeare's indoor theatre. Applicants interested in the SM Fellowship should be enthusiastic about assisting the Production Stage Manager and Assistant Stage Manager with all rehearsal and production requirements. Potential fellows will be self-motivated individuals who are excited about all tasks i... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Manager

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS MARKETING MANAGER

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, FL is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Marketing Manager.

Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to pr... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Assistant Sound and Video Manager

ABOUT Arena Stage Arena Stage was founded August 16, 1950 in Washington, D.C. by Zelda Fichandler, Tom Fichandler and Edward Mangum. Over 65 years later, Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater, under the leadership of Artistic Director Molly Smith and Executive Director Edgar Dobie, is a national center dedicated to American voices and artists. Arena Stage produces plays of all that is passionate, profound, deep and dangerous in the American spirit, and presents diverse and grou... (more)