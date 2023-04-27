Now Hiring: Costume Technician, Assistant General Manager, & More - BWW Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 4/27/2023. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings on acting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

New Listings This Week

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Front of House Assistant - Seasonal

Gulfshore Playhouse, one of the nation's finest regional theatres, located in Naples, FL is seeking a Front of House Assistant. Join us at this exciting time, as we build our new, state-of-the-art theatre, and usher in a new era of professional theatre in Southwest Florida. Gulfshore Playhouse has performed for the last seventeen years in an intimate 200-seat venue at the Norris Center, a municipal building run by the City of Naples. The Playhouse is in the final phases of a $66M capital campai... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Costume Technician - Seasonal

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, FL is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Costume Technician. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cultured resid... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Lighting Technician - Seasonal

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, FL is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Lighting Technician. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cultured resi... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Properties Technician - Seasonal

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, FL is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Properties Technician. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cultured re... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Scenery Technician - Seasonal

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, FL is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Scenic Technician. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cultured reside... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Sound Technician - Seasonal

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, FL is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Sound Technician. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cultured residen... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Stage Management Production Assistant-Seasonal

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, FL is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Stage Management Production Assistant. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Master Electrician

Master Electrician - Department Head responsible for all aspects of Asolo Repertory Theatre lighting operations. Salary $24.50/ hr 40-hour guarantee/comp time/ Overtime How to apply: Please send cover letter, resume and references to Asolo Human Resources at Asolo_human_resources@asolo.org. Essential Functions - • Plans the electrical, structural, and control needs for the lighting systems to be used on all productions • Produces, updates, and maintains all documentation associ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant General Manager

Position: Assistant General Manager Full Time Exempt 50-55K Sarasota, Florida General Summary: As an integral member of the artistic administration team, provide consistent and effective communication and administrative support in the development of Asolo Rep productions and projects from planning phase through budgeting and contracting with a global understanding of both artistic and administrative priorities. Positions Supervised:  Artistic Administrator, Administrative/Comp... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: STAGEHANDS FOR EVENTS - CARPENTERS, ELECTRICIANS, AUDIO & VIDEO TECHNICIANS, FORK OPS, LOADERS

Lankey & Limey Ltd., an event production and labor company serving the New York area and other major US currently accepting resumes for stagehand positions for event work including: Carpenters Electricians Audio & Video Technicians CertiHed Fork Operators CertiHed Scissor & Boom Lift Operators Riggers Loaders Starting at $28/hr Depending on Position Please email your resume to: labor@lankeyandlimey.com ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Finance, Booking and Administrative Assistant

NETworks Tours, LLC is looking for a collaborative, efficient individual to support the Finance & Booking departments and provide administrative assistance in the MD based main office. This position will assist with the daily operations of current and future touring productions. In addition to working collaboratively with all members of the GM and Finance departments, this position will also assist with general administrative needs in the Maryland office. This is an entry-level position perfect... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Production Manager (Full Time)

Mills Entertainment is hiring a full time Production Manager to join our team! Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: • Oversee and manage all aspects of physical production for Mills Entertainment properties. • On-site Production Management for technical rehearsals and tour/property launches. • Work with the General Manager to recruit, train, and manage touring crew for Mills Entertainment tours. • Maintain vendor relationships and oversee bidding processes and negotiate ter... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director

POSITION: MANAGING DIRECTOR Classification: Full Time, Salaried, Exempt Reports to: Board of Directors (Co-Report with Producing Artistic Director) Salary Range: $65,000 - $90,000 (commensurate with experience) Benefits Package: Group Health Insurance (Medical, Dental, Vision), Group Life Insurance, Employer-Sponsored 401(k), Two Weeks Paid Vacation The Encore Musical Theatre Company, a 501(c)(3) professional and award-winning theatre company, is looking for a Managing Director (MD). The ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Auditions for

GreenMan Theatre Troupe is pleased to announce auditions for its next show - the world premiere of "Love and Tear Gas," by Emmy Award winning writer Ken Levine ("Cheers," "Frasier, "M*A*S*H," "The Simpsons," etc.) Levine's plays are riotously funny (literally, with this one), and with a depth of human awareness. Recent productions of Levine's "Upfronts and Personal" and "America's Sexiest Couple" at Aurora's Riverfront Playhouse have been highly successful, artistically and financially. Directin... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Ezra Pound Couldn't Sleep Here

CASTING CALL SEEKING NON-AEA PERFORMERS FOR PRODUCTION Ezra Pound COULDN'T SLEEP HERE Written by John Harney | Directed by TBD Full length play, as a part of the Fringe Festival Non-AEA Contract: $450 stipend Audition point of contact: Kate Poms | pomscasting@gmail.com Scheduled Rehearsal Dates: May 15-31 (2 two-hour rehearsals), June 1-30 (8 two-hour rehearsals), July 1-12 (4 three-hour rehearsals), plus tech run We are willing to work around conflicts on a case b... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Theater Teacher/Director

Schechter Boston is seeking an experienced theatre director/ teacher with expertise in both musical and non-musical theatre to join our outstanding program. As a member of the Arts Department, the primary responsibilities will include directing school shows for grades 2-7 and teaching Middle School theater electives. Electives will include a semester-long introductory to theater course to grade 6 and a semester-long theater elective course to grades 7 and 8. Schechter's theater program has str... (more)

Classes / Instruction: AEA Stage Manager & Assistant Stage Managers - To Kill a Mockingbird National Tour

NETworks Presentations is seeking an AEA Stage Manager and AEA Assistant Stage Managers for the Tier B Special Concession National Tour of To Kill a Mockingbird. The AEA Stage Manager manages and maintains the creative aspects of the show and is an integral part of the road management team for the tour. The AEA Assistant Stage Managers will provide support and assist the Stage Manager (SM). Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: • Maintains the artistic integrity of the production... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Non-Equity Production Stage Manager - Book of Mormon National Tour

NETworks Presentations is seeking a Non-Equity Production Stage Manager for their touring production of Book of Mormon. The Production Stage Manager manages and maintains the creative aspects of the show and is an integral part of the road management team for the tour. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: · Maintains the artistic integrity of the production according to the director's vision. · Manages rehearsal process both pre- and post-opening and maintains appropriate bloc... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Company Manager

Job Title: Assistant Company Manager Reports to: Company Manager Department: Company Management FLSA Classification: Full-Time, Non-Exempt Wage/Compensation Range: $16-18/hr, with housing (utilities included), insurance, paid time off, and paid holidays provided Our goal is to be a diverse workforce that is representative, at all job levels, of the community we serve. Goodspeed Musicals is committed to creating an equitable, inclusive, and accessible workplace environment, and is proud t... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Company Management Associate

Job Title: Company Management Associate Reports To: Company Manager Department: Company Management FLSA Classification: Seasonal, Full Time, Non-Exempt Wage/Compensation Range: $15-17/hr, with housing (utilities included), insurance, paid time off, and paid holidays provided Our goal is to be a diverse workforce that is representative, at all job levels, of the community we serve. Goodspeed Musicals is committed to creating an equitable, inclusive, and accessible workplace environment, and... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Auditions for

The Ooley Theatre in Sacramento, CA, home of The Artists Collective, is holding auditions for Bound, a new 10-minute play by Stephen Redmon-Byrum on Saturday April, 29th 2023 from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm and Sunday April 30th, 2023 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm. Rehearsals will be from 6:30 to 9:30 Tues - Fri beginning May 10th. Teach will Begin Sunday June 11th. Show dates are Thurs. - Sat. June 15th - July 1st 2023 at 8:00pm and will be presented both in person and virtually. This show will rehearse and be... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: MALE DANCERS NEEDED for CAROWINDS THEME PARK Brad Ross MAGIC SHOW

MALE DANCERS/PERFORMERS: 5'4″- 5'10″, slim, fit, athletic, or muscular build, clean-cut looking, outgoing, strong stage presence, comfortable with various dance styles, and willing to assist with the illusions. Must have a great smile and outgoing personality as all performers will interact with guests. ***Housing & travel are available if talent resides outside of the Charlotte, NC area. ***Talent must be available between June 3 - Aug 6th, 2023 ABOUT THE SHOW: Brad's new show is a ce... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Event Servers and Event Bartenders

MGCE is looking for positive, upbeat and outgoing personalities to join our exceptional staff of servers and bartenders! This is the perfect job for someone who is looking for part-time or supplemental employment. Being one of NYC's most popular catering and event companies, you'll get to work in some incredible locations and for some of the world's most well-known brands - all while still pursuing your academic goals, creative endeavors, auditions and/or performances! We offer competi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE

EQUITY AUDITIONS MNM Theatre Company, Inc. EQUITY AND NON-EQUITY, PAID MNM Theatre Company, Inc will now be accepting auditions submission for AEA (Guest Artist) and non-Equity actors for its upcoming summer production of "FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE". Please Submit Headshot, Resume, and Youtube link submission to ( mnmcasting4@gmail.com ). AUDITION SUBMISSION DEADLINE ( May 8 ) SEEKING BLACK MALE ACTORS OF ALL SHADES, AND SHAPES BETWEEN THE AGES OF 18 - 45 LOCAL TO SOUTH FLORIDA. STRONG SINGERS... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Patron Programs Manager

Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) is a multi-disciplinary arts center located in Brooklyn, New York. For more than 150 years, BAM has been the home for adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas-engaging both global and local communities. With world-renowned programming in theater, dance, music, opera, film, and much more, BAM showcases the work of emerging artists and innovative modern masters. Reporting to the Director of Patron Programs, The Patron Programs Manager helps manage all elements ... (more)