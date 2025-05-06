Theatre Technical Director Steven Ehrenberg Passes Away at Age 69

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Steven F. Ehrenberg, an admired veteran of the theatre industry who worked for decades in technical and production management, passed away at age 69 from a heart attack on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 in Brooklyn, NY.

Giving invaluable support to many of the most important theatermakers, dancers, musicians and interdisciplinary artists of the day, Steven was also instrumental in renovating and reviving some of the best-loved theatre venues across the US and around the world.

Born October 6, 1955 in Boston, MA, to Arthur Herbert Ehrenberg, a sales and marketing specialist and Ruth Elaine Young, teacher and school administrator, Steven grew up in Newton, MA. He worked and played at Camp Kabeyun in Alton Bay, NH for many summers and remained close to friends he made in those years. He attended Roxbury Latin School in Boston and Columbia University in New York City. Despite living in New York for more than fifty years, he remained a lifelong Red Sox fan who was not to be trusted in Yankee Stadium.

He had been involved in music, theatre and dance from high school onwards. When he began his summer job as a camp counselor at Camp Kabeyun, Steven, his brother and his childhood friend continued the tradition of putting on Gilbert and Sullivan shows with their other camp counselor, David Hyde Pierce.

Steven co-founded Stageright Inc. in 1986 and became a stalwart of the Off-Broadway scene as well as the theatre community worldwide with such notable clients as Steve Reich, Martha Clarke, Twyla Tharp, Music Theatre Group, and Julie Taymor. Other career highlights included his theatrical consulting and production management firm Eberg Stage Solution, serving as production manager for Blue Man Group, one of the longest running shows in Off-Broadway history, vice president of technical production at Base Theatrical, vice president of technical supervision at Live Nation, and director of production at Kings Theatre, Brooklyn.

Steven was instrumental in renovating many theatres across the country including the Boston Opera House and Emerson Colonial Theatre, Baltimore’s Hippodrome, The Phantom of the Opera Las Vegas theatre at the Venetian, the Jersey Boys theatre at the Palazzo, the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, and the Hudson Theatre on Broadway. Steven was also involved in the renovation and building of theatres as far from home as Singapore and Macau.

At the time of his passing, he was serving as a board member for the League of Historic American Theatres and contributing his expertise on select projects.

He enjoyed spending his time visiting the farmers market, cooking, baking and attending various shows and events with family and friends. He led with kindness and compassion in everything he did and was a fierce and loyal friend. He volunteered extensively, putting his cooking skills to good use for the Hurricane Sandy Relief Kitchen and many other charitable endeavors.

Like his mother, he loved the ocean, both beaches and boats, and he loved to sing. Like his father, he had a passion for social justice and politics. He loved deeply and was deeply loved by his cats and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and close family friends.

Steven’s single greatest joy was being a true partner to his beloved wife, Temah Higgins, to whom he was married for more than 23 years. He is survived by Temah, his brothers Kurt and Chuck, stepfather Donald, and Uncle Irwin. He was the cool and clever Uncle Steven to Sarah, Madelyn, Zach, Henry, Rose, Grace, Poppy, JC, Ruby Rose, Audrey, Emily, David, James, Laura, Rachel, and Scott. Predeceased by his father, Arthur, his mother, Ruth, and his grandparents, Jack, Rose, Max, and Sarah.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the League of Historic American Theatres, the NAACP Legal Defense Fund or the Camp Kabeyun Annual Fund.