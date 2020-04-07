Theatre Streaming Service STAGE To Offer Free Titles

Theatergoers, rejoice! STAGE, a new streaming service devoted to the entire world of theatre, announced today that it will be releasing free popular titles from its catalog!

Every Friday during the quarantine, viewers will be able to tune into The STAGE Network's Facebook and YouTube channels to stream the latest offerings as part of its new initiative, "Free Streams on STAGE". These titles will become available Fridays at 12 p.m. EST and remain until the following Sunday at midnight. New titles will be released each week.

Starting on Friday, April 10th, the service is offering a "special edition" of the popular theatre sitcom Submissions Only, created by Broadway actors Kate Wetherhead and Andrew Keenan-Bolger.

"'Submissions Only' is one of our absolute favorites!" said Jesse L. Kearney, Chief Operating Officer. "Which is why we're beyond thrilled to make the entire series available to an even larger audience during this difficult time," said Bobby Traversa, Executive Vice President.

All three seasons of Submissions Only: The Special Edition will become available this Friday, April 10th, at 12 p.m. EST on Facebook and YouTube and remain available until Sunday, April 12th, at midnight.

Created in 2010 by New York actors Kate Wetherhead and Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Submissions Only is a grassroots sitcom that shows viewers what really goes on "off stage." Following the friendship of two theater professionals, an actress (Kate Wetherhead as Penny Reilly) and a casting director (Colin Hanlon as Tim Trull), as they try to build careers in the notoriously tricky and often absurd world of Broadway theatrics, Submissions Only proves there's a whole lot of comedy in all the drama. Submissions Only: The Special Edition includes never-before-seen interviews with the cast and creatives before each episode and is exclusively available on STAGE.

Special guest stars include Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Nick Jonas, Audra McDonald, Kristin Chenoweth, Kristen Johnston, Michael Urie, Bobby Cannavale, Judith Light, Rachel Dratch, Linda Lavin, Joel Grey, Joanna Gleason, Roger Rees, Chita Rivera, Jeremy Jordan, Lea DeLaria, Malcolm Gets, Tony Roberts, MaryBeth Peil, Adam Pascal, Kerry Butler, Laura Osnes, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Harvey Fierstein.

Series regulars include Wetherhead, Hanlon, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Stephen Bienskie, Asmeret Ghebremichael, Max von Essen, Marilyn Sokol, and Santino Fontana.

STAGE is the premier streaming service devoted to the entire world of theatre. From iconic live performances to exclusive, edgy originals - STAGE features unique collections of films, TV, documentaries, and more with the dedication to hidden gems and underserved audiences. Whether you're just getting to know the magic of theatre or you've already gone full-out theatre geek, STAGE is your digital home for shows about shows, people behind-the-scenes, and drama about the drama.

Find STAGE in your favorite app store or on the web at www.watchstage.com.





