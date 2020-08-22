Theatre Rhinoceros Presents a Zoom Presentation of ST. JOHN FISHER
The stream takes place on August 27, 2020 at 8pm for free.
Theatre Rhinoceros presents a FREE Zoom/Facebook Live presentation of ST. John Fisher, conceived and performed by John Fisher. The stream takes place on August 27, 2020 at 8pm for free.
When Henry VIII wanted a divorce, Bishop John Fisher said, "No!"
On Zoom and Facebook Live - Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or watch on John's Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816
John Fisher (Playwright/Director/Actor) recently completed a six-month run of his show A History of World War II at The Marsh, after playing two runs of the show in Manhattan (United Solo/Theatre Row - Best Actor Award 2017 - and Pangea) and another in Los Angeles (The Broadwater.) He is a two-time winner of the Will Glickman Playwright Award, as well as being a recipient of the GLAAD Media Award. His plays include the award-winning Action Hero, Shakespeare Goes to War, To Sleep and Dream, Combat! and Medea, the Musical. Previous COVID-19 performances include Murder in Hawaii, Shark!, Doodler, A Tourist in London, Johnson and A Death in the Family. John has created twenty-tthree original solo-performances so far, one for each week of Shelter-in-Place. www.JohnFisher.biz.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Colton Ryan and Nik Dodani Join DEAR EVAN HANSEN Film Adaptation
Deadline has reported that Colton Ryan and Nik Dodani have joined the cast Universal's film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen. Dodani will play Jared and...
Breaking: The Tony Awards Will Air Digitally This Fall
Ready or not, here comes Tony! Tony Award Productions announced today that they will present the American Theatre Winga??s 74th Annual Tony Awards dig...
Rialto Chatter: A Primetime Broadway Special Could Be Coming to NBC This Fall!
A Broadway special is coming to primetime television this fall! ...
10 Broadway Choreography Tutorials You Can Follow Along with At Home!
Looking for something fun to do? Get up and dance with these tutorials from Disney on Broadway, Hamilton choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler, Hairspray ...
Photo Flash: See the First Photos of Jim Parsons, Matt Bomer, and More in THE BOYS IN THE BAND Movie
Netflix has released the first look at the upcoming BOYS IN THE BAND adaptation. The 1968 play by Mart Crowley was revived on Broadway in 2018 for the...
VIDEO: Harvey Fierstein, James Naughton and More Describe Why They're Voting for Biden/Harris in Six Words
Connecticut Democrats have come together to share why they will be voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the 2020 presidential election. ...