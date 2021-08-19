Theatre Raleigh Produces the Triangle Area's First Production of Fun Home!

Continuing their 2021 Summer Series, Theatre Raleigh presents the critically acclaimed musical, Fun Home. Adapted from Alison Bechdel's graphic novel by the same name, Fun Home shares the brutal and honest realities of family, love, and loss. Winner of the 2015 Tony Award for Best Musical, Fun Home is a refreshingly honest, wholly original musical about seeing your parents through grown-up eyes.

"Fun Home is an extraordinary musical about an extraordinary family, made even more so by the fact that it's all true", says director of Fun Home, Tim Seib. "The show is especially unique in that it's not only told through the lens of one of the most prominent writers in musical theatre today, but also by the woman who actually lived this life. As the director, I'm extremely excited to shape this production to give our audiences that dynamic experience that only live theatre can give. With Fun Home especially, I hope to instill in our audiences a sense of empathy and understanding towards people who have lives and experiences that are different than their own, while at the same time creating characters and moments that anyone can relate to". I believe that Fun Home accomplishes this extremely well through laughter, tears, suspense, and a strong dose of musical theatre magic".

