Theatre Fans Everywhere Rock the Vote with #BroadwayVotes!

Nov. 6, 2018  

Today, November 6, Americans head to the polls to cast their votes in an election that could change the shape of our country for years to come. There is still time to cast your vote in the midterm elections. Click here to find your polling place.

Yesterday we asked you to share your voting experience with #BroadwayVotes and you made your voices heard! Check some of the out below and click here for photos of some of your favorite Broadway stars at the polls!

Related Articles






More Hot Stories For You

  • Theatre Under The Stars Announces The Cast of Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
  • VIDEO: HAMILTON Cast Urges People to Vote With New Song
  • Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In on Pre-Broadway BEETLEJUICE in DC; Updating Live!
  • June Squibb Joins Cast of WAITRESS as Josie; Nicolette Robinson Extends Thru December 9
  • Photo Flash: Dive Into Oz with New Shots from WICKED on Tour!
  • Onstage Dining Experience Announced for Broadway's NETWORK

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE