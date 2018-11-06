Theatre Fans Everywhere Rock the Vote with #BroadwayVotes!
Today, November 6, Americans head to the polls to cast their votes in an election that could change the shape of our country for years to come. There is still time to cast your vote in the midterm elections. Click here to find your polling place.
Yesterday we asked you to share your voting experience with #BroadwayVotes and you made your voices heard! Check some of the out below and click here for photos of some of your favorite Broadway stars at the polls!
The Broadway community has a special message! When you go to the polls tomorrow, make sure to tag your photos with #broadwayvotes! You might see yourself on BroadwayWorld!@LauraBenanti @kerrywashington @Jay_A_Johnson @JeremyMJordan @StevePasquale @michaelurie @TonyYazbeck pic.twitter.com/EJW84dOKdm- BroadwayWorld (@BroadwayWorld) November 6, 2018
ALL of #Broadway wants you to #VOTE! Comment "I'M VOTING" or even better "I VOTED" #BroadwayVotes
They ran out of stickers! THATS A GOOD SIGN!!! GO VOTE!! #broadwayvotes pic.twitter.com/G3jrW0pt8a- Lexi Lawson (@LexiLawson) November 6, 2018
Before the parade passes by....GET OUT and VOTE on Tuesday November 6th! #vote #getoutandvote2018 #getoutandvote #hellodolly #hellodollyontour #beforetheparadepassesby #14thstreetparade #broadwayvotes #rockthevote #movethevote
First tome voter right here!! #broadwayvotes #2018Midterms @StephanieJBlock @SethRudetsky @AllisonBJanney pic.twitter.com/hCsiUUX4b8- ????Shelbæ™? (@garfield30127) November 6, 2018
VOTE. #BroadwayVotes @ New York, New York https://t.co/OL4mTVul9X- Jose Llana (@thejosellana) November 6, 2018
It was mass chaos and long lines but this immigrant got the job done. #ivoted? ? #vote #Broadwayvotes pic.twitter.com/K0ryg4IgVd- Nella Vera (@spinstripes) November 6, 2018
From all of us at YPA, make sure you get out and vote today! It's easy to find your polling and if you're even registered, just use this link: https://www.headcount.org/find-your-polling-place/ #midterms #2018 #letyourvoicebeheard #broadwayvotes #willyou?
Contrary to what the poll worker said, I am NOT a "little girl," and I most definitely old enough to vote. ?? #BroadwayVotes pic.twitter.com/mSzoLxOdqS- Savannah Avery (@PurpleGirl_1100) November 6, 2018
The most important thing you should be doing #today!#ElectionDay? ?#GoVote #Vote2018 #Midterms2018? ? #Vote #Voter #Voted #RockTheVote #BroadwayVotes #IVoted #IVotedToday #VoteTodayeu pic.twitter.com/GFNikPydPV- Eddie Bennett (@Euphorian54) November 6, 2018
History has its eyes on YOU, America???? #MidtermElections2018 #VoteToday #broadwayvotes- Jenny (@jennayy38) November 6, 2018
Change starts with someone saying It's time for a change. . . . . . . #BeTheChange #StandUp #Nov6 #DontBoo #Vote #ImpeachThisMoFo #BlueBackInTheHouse #Gay #GaysWhoVote #GaysOfInstagram #BroadwayVotes #BlackBoysVote
Broadway, including Jeremy, wants you to vote today, November 6! ?? #ElectionDay #BroadwayVotes #JeremyJordan https://t.co/NkOYuwZKx4- jeremyjordancom (@jeremyjordancom) November 6, 2018
#broadwayvotes I have already voted ???????? ???? #EarlyVoting pic.twitter.com/MLEupF5Nyh- Katrina hobbs (@Katrinahobbs23) November 6, 2018