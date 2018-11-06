Theatre Fans Everywhere Rock the Vote with #BroadwayVotes!

Today, November 6, Americans head to the polls to cast their votes in an election that could change the shape of our country for years to come. There is still time to cast your vote in the midterm elections. Click here to find your polling place.

Yesterday we asked you to share your voting experience with #BroadwayVotes and you made your voices heard! Check some of the out below and click here for photos of some of your favorite Broadway stars at the polls!

Contrary to what the poll worker said, I am NOT a "little girl," and I most definitely old enough to vote. ?? #BroadwayVotes pic.twitter.com/mSzoLxOdqS - Savannah Avery (@PurpleGirl_1100) November 6, 2018

