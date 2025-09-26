Theater Resources Unlimited Opens Submissions for 2026 TRU Voices Musicals Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theater Resources Unlimited will present their upcoming TRU Voices Musicals Series set for February 2026. Submission deadline is 10/17 (10/24 for TRU members and shows that have a producer attached).

Early submissions will be given priority consideration. To download the application, please click here.

TRU will produce a virtual New Musicals Reading Series that will consist of 1 or 2 new works presented on consecutive Sunday evenings in February 2026. Reading can be virtual or live depending on the developmental needs of the chosen shows. Due to a partnership with StreamingMusicals.com, they can offer a sophisticated studio setup and real-time editing that will enable participants to live broadcast their work; or they can offer a live reading at an off-Broadway venue. The purpose is to (a) help develop new musicals, (b) help producers develop the skills needed to produce new works, and c) foster the producer-writer relationship for future development beyond the series. Each reading will be followed by a "Dollars and Sense" panel discussion with prominent New York producers, general managers and artistic directors focusing on potential venues, marketing and budgeting of the work.

WHO CAN SUBMIT

• Theater companies and independent producers are invited to submit new work. TRU will provide the financial and physical resources for a developmental reading.

• Writers are invited to submit and are strongly encouraged to find an experienced sponsoring producer for their work. Use this as an opportunity to form a relationship with a potential producer, for our series and perhaps for the future. TRU discourages writers from submitting as their own producers. If necessary, TRU can assist in finding an appropriate sponsoring producer.

GUIDELINES / WHAT WE ARE LOOKING FOR

- TRU seeks a diversity of works, commercial as well as experimental or "non-traditional" (e.g. exhibiting non-linear structure, experimental format, unusual musical form, unconventional themes, etc.)

- Shows with multi-racial significance, subject matter and/or cast are of special interest (minority playwrights will be given special consideration).

- Children's shows are discouraged, although family shows are welcome.

- Works may be as short as 75 minutes with no maximum length. However, your team must be able to present in under 90 minutes, with no more than 10 actors (doubling is acceptable). Submit full script, but if selected the team will need to find ways to present within our time requirement: trim, narrate, be creative. The time limit must be strictly adhered to in order to allow time for the TRU panel afterwards. Readings will be timed and stopped after 90 minutes.

- Work in its present form must not have had a previous professional production before a paying audience in the New York area, although substantially rewritten works may be considered. If the show has a production history of any sort, the team must tell us why a reading in our series will help the development of your show in a meaningful way. Hint: developmental performances, including readings, concerts and workshops, as well as festivals and non-professional productions outside of the New York area, will not disqualify your team - and are, in fact, a plus!

- Works previously submitted to TRU Voices may be resubmitted if substantial revisions have been made, and your team must explain in a cover letter exactly what is different about this version of the show. Shows that score high with our readers but don't make it into the series may also be invited to resubmit.

- If considered for final selection, TRU will make an effort to find a producer for the play. The producer/writer team will be interviewed to evaluate each selectee's ability to work within the monetary endowment TRU provides and to produce a successful reading. Works are accepted for performance in the series based on the ability of the producer as well as the writer-producer dynamic.

- Writers must let us know if they have special requirements for your show; i.e. you expect to be in it or direct it, or you are committed to a cast or a director.

HOW TO SUBMIT

- In order to ensure a "blind" selection process, remove your name/production company from all materials, every page.

- Fill out TRU.musicals 26-app and submit by email to truplaysubmissions@gmail.com with:

(a) one digital copy of script, emailed to truplaysubmissions@gmail.com - scripts that are not available in an electronic version will not be accepted.

(b) one digital copy of a brief synopsis (maximum one page), emailed to truplaysubmissions@gmail.com

(c) one digital copy of a cast breakdown/production requirements, emailed to truplaysubmissions@gmail.com

(d) MP3s of songs must be available to share with us through Dropbox.com; at least 6 songs in same sequence as they appear in the script, plus separate sheets with song titles and page numbers in script for reference. No CDs, please.

(e) Your objective for applying and production history (if applicable). If substantial revisions have been made, artists must explain exactly what is different about this version of the show. If the show has a production history of any sort, artists must let us know and tell us why a reading in our series will help the development of your show in a meaningful way.

(f) $25 application fee (non-members only)

(g) optional $15 fee if artists would like a feedback letter summarizing the readers' comments.

SUBMISSION FEE

- TRU member writers or producers may submit free of charge.

- Non-members must submit a $25 application fee, which is applicable towards our $95 annual membership. Non-member writers may instead submit for free and join as a TRU member for the reduced price of $70 for a one-year membership. If selected for the series, at least one member of the producing/writing team must be a paid member of TRU. For more information on the benefits of TRU membership, go to our website at www.truonline.org. Anyone may join online at our Membership page.

DEADLINE

- October 17, 2025 (non-members, without a producer), October 24, 2025 (producer attached, and/or TRU members)

- If selected, your rehearsal and preparation will take place in January 2026 with the reading taking place in February 2026.

WHAT TRU PROVIDES

- A high quality studio with up to 8 cameras, state-of-the-art audio, and piano; or an off-Broadway live venue

- Access to our database of actors, technicians, etc.

- A panel discussion with top industry professionals

- 4-color e-card promoting the entire series, plus social media presence

- Box office and reservation service

- A limited monetary endowment for approved production expenses

IMPORTANT: Although TRU will promote the reading series to our membership, the participating producers and writers must be actively involved in promoting this event and are responsible for audience attendance at their reading.