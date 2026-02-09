The Women’s Media Center Unveils 2026 WMC Awards Honorees

The WMC AWARDS are presented to outstanding leaders and champions for women in media.
Jane Fonda, Robin Morgan, and Gloria Steinem – the Co-Founders of The WOMEN’S MEDIA CENTER – have announced the honorees for the Women’s Media Center’s 21st Anniversary Women’s Media Awards to be held on Thursday, March 5th, at the Tribeca Rooftop in New York City.
Founded by Jane Fonda, Robin Morgan, and Gloria Steinem, the WOMEN’S MEDIA CENTER (WMC) is a feminist organization that works for gender and racial inclusion, representation, and equality in media.
The WMC AWARDS are presented to outstanding leaders and champions for women in media. To buy tickets to the Women’s Media Center’s 21st Anniversary Women’s Media Awards, visit here.
“The Women’s Media Center’s call to action is simple: We want to see more diverse women, hear more diverse women, and read articles from more diverse women across all media platforms. Our Women’s Media Awards honor champions for women who set the standard for what media should look like when it gives voice to the female half of the country. They are role models, history-makers, and inspiring leaders,” said Julie Burton, President & CEO of the WOMEN’S MEDIA CENTER.
The Women’s Media Awards Co-Chairs are Loreen Arbus, Donna Deitch, Kiehl Friedman Family, Mellody Hobson, Cindy Holland, Carlene C. Laughlin, Cynthia McFadden, Michelle Mercer & Bruce Golden, Pat Mitchell, Susan Pritzker, Sheryl Sandberg, Regina K. Scully, Alexandra Shiva, and Mary & Steven Swig.
Additional support for the WMC 2026 Women’s Media Awards includes the Ford Foundation, the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Rockefeller Family Fund, Abigail Disney, and Jenny Warburg. Proceeds from these awards support the work of the WOMEN’S MEDIA CENTER.
Past WMC honorees include: Luvvie Ajayi, Yamiche Alcindor, Christiane Amanpour, Loreen Arbus, Amma Asante, Laura Bates, Samantha Bee, Ursula Burns, Aliyah Chavez, Maria Grazia Chiuri, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Katie Couric, Donna Deitch, Abigail Disney, Jude Ellison S. Doyle, Mona Eltahawy, Lauren Embrey, Rahna Epting, America Ferrera, Jane Fonda, Jenice Fountain, Fatima Goss Graves, Mariska Hargitay, Maria Hinojosa, Cindy Holland, Sarah Hoye, Gwen Ifill and Judy Woodruff, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, Weijia Jiang, Sheila C. Johnson, Dr. Nikole Hannah-Jones, Ashley Judd, Gayle King, Maria Teresa Kumar, Laura Ling and Lisa Ling, Dahlia Lithwick, Lara Logan, Eva Longoria, Zerlina Maxwell, Karen Lincoln Michel, Andrea Mitchell, Pat Mitchell, Samhita Mukhopadhyay, Rebecca Nagle, Martha Nelson, Soledad O’Brien, Salma Hayek Pinault, Elianne Ramos, Joy Reid, Robin Roberts, Loretta J. Ross, April Ryan, María Elena Salinas, Anita Sarkeesian, Regina K. Scully, Mary Thom, Marlo Thomas, Salamishah Tillet, Mariana Ardila Trujillo, Barbara Walters, Padmasree Warrior, Lindy West, Fredricka Whitfield, and Maggie Wilderotter.
