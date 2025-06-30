The Theatre Community Mourns the Loss of Paul Libin

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BroadwayWorld was saddened to report yesterday that the legendary theatrical producer Paul Libin died at age 94. Libin also led the Circle in the Square Theatre for 62 years, served as Executive Vice President and Producing Director of Jujamcyn Theaters for 28 years, and presided as President of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS for 24 years. Read the full obituary here.

In the wake of his passing, tributes have been coming in from members of the theatre industry, honoring Libin and his legacy. Read the tributes below:

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

"Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has lost one of its foremost trailblazers. Paul Libin, our beloved president for more than 24 years until his retirement in 2018, passed away over the weekend.

Without Paul’s extraordinary support, unique professional insight, sincere - often blunt - counsel and genuine friendship, Broadway Cares as you know it now would not exist.

The lives of millions in communities across the country, including Paul’s beloved Broadway theater community, have been lifted up and their well-being assured because when we asked for his help, Paul enthusiastically said, “Yes.”

We will miss him dearly."

"Paul was there with us from the very beginning,” recently retired Broadway Cares Executive Director Tom Viola said. “He offered his wisdom, his heart and his unshakable belief in the lifesaving importance of our work. He wasn’t just a leader I admired; he was a friend I trusted, leaned on and learned from. His strength, generosity of spirit and deep decency made an indelible mark on me and everyone at Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. What this organization has become, what it represents and the people it helps would not have been possible without Paul. I will forever be grateful for his guidance, his grace and his friendship."

