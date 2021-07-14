Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Telsey Office Is Holding Virtual Open Cast Call for New Musical, KIMBERLY AKIMBO

They are casting Seth: Male, BIPOC, 18—20 (Legally 18). Must look authentically high school age.

Jul. 14, 2021  
The Telsey Office has just announced that they will hold a virtual open cast call for the new musical Kimberly Akimbo, with a Book & Lyrics by Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire, and Music by Tony Award winner Jeanine Tesori. The project is being directed by Jessica Stone, choreographed by Danny Mefford, and produced by Off-Broadway's Atlantic Theater Company.

The production is seeking 'Seth', described as: "Male, BIPOC, 18-20 (Legally 18). Must look authentically high school age. An endearing, lovable oddball and nerd with a heart of gold. Strong actor with comedic ability and a solid singing voice."

The deadline to submit a self-tape is July 20, 2021.

Rehearsals are set to begin September 27 in NYC. Performances will run November 5 through December 26. Click here for additional information.


