The Stephen Sondheim Society Sponsors a Sondheim Quiz Night to Benefit Acting For Others

The Stephen Sondheim Society (SSS) is a charitable trust founded upon the work of composer-lyricist Stephen Sondheim to provide education, support and encouragement to up-and-coming young performers and the theatre community. It has joined forces this Sunday with Jordan Li-Smith, currently Assistant MD for City of Angels, to raise much needed funds for Acting for Others. Since lockdown, Jordan has been running his very successful #LockdownMTQuizNight on Sundays. This week, the SSS are sponsoring proceedings, giving it a 'shot of Sondheim', and will boost donations for the night, by matching whatever is raised by Jordan, up to a value of £1,000!

When: Sunday 17 May at 5.45pm

Facebook livestream: https://t.co/b1iBXQfcCo?amp=1

Justgiving: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lockdown-sondheim-quiz-night

The Society will also be offering a limited-edition drawing of Stephen Sondheim, signed by Stephen himself, for the single highest donation that evening. This original artwork was drawn by the actor Clive Francis and commissioned by the SSS for Sondheim's 85th Birthday.

Jordan has hosted three quizzes so far, raising almost £1,000 for charities such as NHS Charities Together and Cancer Research UK. Over 1,500 people have taken part and we are hoping for even more people to join in this week. We'd like to raise £2,000 or more!

Jordan will be joined by some very special guest Quizmasters who know their Sondheim:

• SSS Patron Maria Friedman was the only British performer in the recent wonderful Sondheim90 Concert Take me to the World. Triple Olivier award winner Maria has played roles from Dot in Sunday in the Park with George to Fosca in Passion; and she latterly directed the critically acclaimed Merrily We Roll Along.

• Janie Dee is well known for her Sondheim roles. Recently in Follies as

Phyllis at The National Theatre. She also played Fosca in Passion at Montepulciano and in Putting it Together in Guildford and West End.

• Claybourne Elder was due to play Andy in Company on Broadway and was cover for Jake Gyllenhaal in Sunday in the Park with George. He has also played Giorgio in Passion.

• Alex Young is a previous Stephen Sondheim Society Student Performer of the Year and has gone on to achieve great success. She played Young Sally in Follies at The National Theatre. She has also had leading roles as Sally Smith in Me and My Girl at Chichester, as well as Carrie Pipperidge in Carousel at the ENO.

Jordan Li Smith is "absolutely thrilled that The Stephen Sondheim Society are sponsoring this very special version of the #LockdownMTQuizNight. I first set these up as light entertainment for my friends and to raise a bit of money for charity. But I have been blown away by the sheer generosity of all the quizzers. I'm just happy to be raising funds for important charities, by hosting a night which brings together theatre-lovers for a night of trivia and fun".

Craig Glenday, Chairman of the Stephen Sondheim Society, said: "We are so pleased and proud to support Jordan in his efforts to raise funds for Acting for Others. In doing so, we hope to give back to performers who have given us so much pleasure over the years and who are facing incredible difficulties with the shutdown of theatres. We are delighted to join fellow theatre-lovers for an evening of fun fact-finding and Sondheim. We challenge others to join us, so we can raise as much money as possible. Take our money! Well, at least up to £1,000 anyway...!"





