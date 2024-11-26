The Staten Island Children’s Museum Receives $15,000 Grant From the Nissan Foundation

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Staten Island Children’s Museum announced that it will expand its family-based drop-in cooking programs, thanks to a $15,000 grant from the Nissan Foundation.

The Kidz Cook program brings families together around the kitchen table, where they can share memories and create healthy snacks. By using cooking as a fun, hands-on activity, the program helps children develop important skills such as math, fine motor coordination, and language acquisition.

With the support of the Nissan Foundation, the Museum will expand this successful family program into local schools, providing even more children with the opportunity to engage in these educational cooking experiences. The program will be integrated into school curriculums, using food as a tool to enhance art and literacy competency while promoting cultural awareness and fostering community connections.

"We are deeply grateful to the Nissan Foundation for their generous support,” said Dina Rosenthal, Executive Director of the Staten Island Children’s Museum. “This grant will allow us to expand our cooking program, providing a deeper focus on the history and cultural significance of the recipes we explore. Through these hands-on cooking experiences, children will not only learn about different cuisines but also develop valuable skills such as math, fine motor coordination, and language. Food serves as a great way to bring families together, and this program helps children appreciate the traditions behind the food we eat while building a greater understanding of the world."

The program is currently being piloted at PS 69 The Daniel D. Tompkins school and we are eager to expand it to additional schools. If your school is interested in participating in one of these enriching, affordable programs, please contact the Museum at reservations@sichildrensmuseum.org.