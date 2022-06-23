The Skivvies Will Celebrate Ten Years With Lesli Margherita, Beth Malone, And More

The Skivvies are turning ten and employing the help of some special guests to celebrate. Get ready for the star studded lineup of Nick Adams, Tovah Feldshuh, Beth Malone, Lesli Margherita, Nathan Lee Graham, Aaron Marcellus, Marissa Rosen, Diana Huey , Leslie McDonel, and Jordan Kai Burnett. The performance will be 7pm on July 19th at Joe's Pub.

Tickets are available for $35 with a 2 drink or $12 food minimum. Check out The Public's website for more information.

This undie-rock, comedy-pop duo doesn't just strips down their musical arrangements and strip down to their underwear to perform distinctive mashups and eccentric originals for cello and ukulele. They also frequently include glockenspiel, melodica, and other under-used instruments. Award-winning singer-actors Lauren Molina (Marry Me a Little, Sweeney Todd, Rock of Ages) and Nick Cearley (All Shook Up) became YouTube sensations as The Skivvies through posting living room videos showcasing their work. They have since gone on to nightclub and theatrical success around the country. Check out their website for more information.