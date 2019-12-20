The Skivvies Celebrate Hanukkah With A New Single!

The Skivvies have released a hot new single just in time for the Festival of Lights.

Written by Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, the new NSFW single "It's F*cking Hanukkah" recorded live from Ludlow Garage, was inspired by a lack of sexy, fun Hanukkah songs on the radio.

"I'm Jewish and I've never heard a Hanukkah song that I could really groove to," says Molina.

"Adam Sandler's comedy Hanukkah song isn't sexy," says Cearley, "so we felt an obligation to create one."

Recorded live in Cincinnati during the Skivvies' "I Touch My Elf" tour, the recording features Molina on vocals and electric cello, Cearley on ukulele and vocals, Tom Regouski on clarinet, Matthew Umphreys on piano, and Josh Roberts on drums.

