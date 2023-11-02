The Seaport Unveils Holiday And Seasonal Activations

Today, the Seaport unveiled its winter programming lineup featuring holiday celebrations, neighborhood-wide décor, a magical Gingerbread City pop-up, Disney's The Santa Clauses' Winter Wonderland on The Rooftop at Pier 17,and more. From festive events and pop-ups to unique culinary experiences and gift shopping opportunities, all located on the East River waterfront with stunning views of the Manhattan skyline and Brooklyn Bridge, the Seaport will be the merriest destination for New Yorkers and travelers this holiday season.

“Every year, the Seaport transforms into a charming holiday destination and this winter may be our best yet”, says Ellie Chamberland, Vice President of Marketing for the Seaport at Howard Hughes. “With holiday celebrations and decor, festive pop-up experiences, seasonal treats, unique gifts from local businesses, and so much more, there's something for everyone to enjoy in the neighborhood. Most importantly, we're continuing the tradition of giving back to our community in a variety of ways and we look forward to giving our very best season's greetings to Seaport visitors this winter.”

Seasonal Experiences & Pop-Ups

In partnership with Bucket Listers, The Rooftop at Pier 17 will transform into the ultimate Santa Claus' headquarters with Disney's The Santa Clauses' Winter Wonderland opening on November 22. Visitors can snap a holiday picture under the giant Christmas tree, bustle around Santa's Workshop, explore Santa's famous sleigh, visit Santa Claus himself, and glide alongside the city skyline at Manhattan's only rooftop skating rink. Private and semi-private cabins equipped with heating, TVs, and food menus including s'mores will also be available for advance reservations in the Wonderland. Santa's Brunch will also take place every Saturday and Sunday throughout December. Join the waitlist for updates on ticket sales.

Winter at the Seaport is sweeter this year with the Museum of Architecture bringing The Gingerbread City to 25 Fulton Street this holiday season. Opening on November 18, The Gingerbread City is a magical gingerbread metropolis constructed entirely from gingerbread, candy, and frosting. Visitors can see delicious gingerbread buildings and marvel at innovative designs built by over 50 architects and designers. Befitting of the activation's home in the Seaport, The Gingerbread City was inspired by the theme of water in urban areas and constructed to encourage thought around how to design and build water-adjacent cities for the future. Guests craving even more gingery sweetness can build an edible take-home masterpiece made exclusively of gingerbread by the renowned Balthazar Bakery and learn about the art of gingerbread-making by signing up for a workshop.

Holiday Events & Celebrations

On Friday, November 10 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM, Seaport Square will shine in celebration of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights. Hosted in partnership with The Culture Tree, the Seaport will host a vibrant celebration for the holiday including dance performances and workshops, an interactive Rangoli installation, a Diwali arts and crafts workshop, a live DJ, a festive Diwali photo booth, Indian food and mithai by TAGMO, and other vendors with Diwali products. After a workshop on the Indian celebratory folk dances garba and dandiya raas, professional dancers will perform as the sun sets and audiences will have the opportunity to float their illuminated diya lamps in a glowing finale to the celebration. The South Street Seaport Museum will also host Diwali festivities aboard the 1885 tall ship Wavertree, where there will be a workshop to make decorations inspired by the marigold garlands of Diwali that signify good fortune and faith in the divine, with a maritime twist.

On Thursday, November 16 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM, the South Street Seaport Museum's 19th century-style letterpress printing shop Bowne & Co. will kick off the holiday season at the annual Wayzgoose –– a 500-year-old printers' tradition celebrating the changing of the seasons. For those looking to get a head start on holiday shopping, the Bowne & Co. gift emporium will feature this season's delightful selection of holiday gifts, cards, and other seasonal paper goods.

The Seaport will shine merry and bright for its annual Holiday Tree Lighting celebration on Tuesday, November 28 from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the intersection of Water and Fulton Streets. The night will be filled with live performances from a headlining artist to be announced, a drum line, chorus, and more, as well as cozy drinks for adults from the Garden Bar and a Seaport Kids x Gingerbread cookie decorating experience at The Gingerbread City for younger attendees. Santa Claus will be checking his list and taking gift and photo requests, along with Hester Street Fair vendors selling goodies until 9:00 PM. The South Street Seaport Museum's introduction galleries will also have extended hours from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM for guests visiting the area to get into the festive spirit by crafting holiday baggywrinkles, a charming maritime-inspired decoration that is perfect for the holidays.

The holiday fun will continue on Sunday, December 10 with a Menorah Lighting event in celebration of Hanukkah. Located on the Heineken Riverdeck from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM, there will be music, chocolate-themed crafts, face paint, hot cocoa, and chocolate donuts and latkes. The event will end with a menorah lighting.

Dining Experiences

As New York City's go-to neighborhood for a wide range of culinary offerings, the Seaport is full of limited-edition holiday dining opportunities this season. There will be a special Thanksgiving pre-fixe and takeaway meals from Malibu Farm, a Thanksgiving pre-fixe, Holiday Truffle Dinner, and NYE Champagne & Caviar Dinner at The Fulton, and more.

Giving Back

The Seaport will continue their holiday tradition of giving back to the community with their Thanksgiving donation of over 1,500 meals to local partner, Vision Urbana, their annual Holiday Tree Lighting donation to a local organization to be announced, and a Toys for Tots toy drive where they plan to give over 500 toys to kids in need.

About the Seaport

The Seaport is New York City's original neighborhood, a maritime hub of history located along the East River in Lower Manhattan, with iconic waterfront views of the Brooklyn Bridge and the city skyline. It serves as a vibrant home to residents and a global destination for travelers, offering more than 450,000 square feet of entertainment, dining, and cultural experiences. Home to independent businesses, the historic South Street Seaport Museum, entertainment hub Pier 17, and the newly restored Tin Building, a 54,000-square-foot culinary destination curated by Jean-Georges Vongerichten, the Seaport is an epicenter of culture. With support from its founding partners—Chase and Heineken—the neighborhood celebrates emerging and resident artists, local organizations, and community connectivity through its curated seasonal programming as part of the neighborhood's revitalization by Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HHH). Visit Click Here for the latest.