The Rubin Museum of Art Will Temporarily Close

The Rubin Museum of Art announced today that it will temporarily close to the public beginning Friday, March 13 at 5:00 PM in an effort to help minimize the spread of COVID-19 in New York City.

All public programs and events at the Museum will be cancelled until further notice, through at least March 31.



"The health and safety of our visitors and staff is a priority. By proactively choosing to close now, we hope to mitigate the impact that the presence of COVID-19 may have on our city. This is a considerable step, but a necessary one to keep our public as safe as possible. We are actively monitoring the situation and will provide regular updates and resources to our community. We look forward to announcing soon when we can welcome visitors back into the Museum," said Executive Director Jorrit Britschgi.





