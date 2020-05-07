The Rubin Museum of Art Launches Final Week of THE DAILY RUBIN OFFERING

The Rubin Museum of Art will launch its sixth and final week of The Rubin Daily Offering video series on Thursday, May 21, after a two-week hiatus following week five. The Rubin Daily Offering video program provides art, ideas, and contemplative and creative practices inspired by the Rubin Museum's collection to help cultivate compassion and achieve greater balance during this time of instability. The ten-minute videos are released Thursday through Monday at noon on the Rubin Museum's Instagram IGTV feed. The final installment features artists from or with ties to the Himalayan region, introduced by Rubin Museum Executive Director Jorrit Britschgi.



The artists include:

Youdhi Maharjan is a collage artist who works with reclaimed books and repurposed texts, and his work was recently on view in the exhibition The Power of Intention: Reinventing the (Prayer) Wheel

(March 1-October 14, 2019). Maharjan invites viewers to view monotony in a new light by finding rituals in the mundane and celebrating the process of completing small tasks.

Manose is a Grammy-nominated Nepalese musician. Trained in classical raga and a master of many styles, Manose performs both as a solo and group artist with kirtan luminaries Deva Premal & Miten. He has also collaborated with tabla maestro Swapan Chowdhury. In his video, Manose performs an improvised piece on the bamboo flute, inspired by yogi and poet Milarepa, and explores how we can resonate with silence.

Tsherin Sherpa is an artist and filmmaker currently featured in the exhibition Shrine Room Projects: Shiva Ahmadi / Genesis Breyer P-Orridge / Tsherin Sherpa (October 11, 2019-September 14, 2020). He is one of the foremost artists in his generation from the Himalayan region, and he is based in Kathmandu, Nepal, where he is engaged in bringing more visibility to the Himalayan arts. In his video, Sherpa discusses how destruction can inspire creation, and he invites viewers to share a photograph of a broken object as part of a larger communal offering.

Palden Weinreb is a multimedia artist who lives in New York. His work often borrows from Tibetan Buddhism, New Age theory, utopian modernism, and science, which follows his search for elusive transcendental phenomena surrounding modern life. Weinreb discusses how we can better understand emptiness by using art to aid meditative practice.

The Yakpo Collective seeks to represent and create a safe space for Tibetan artists from across the world and to challenge stereotypes associated with Tibetan culture. They discuss identity and its ever-evolving nature, inviting viewers to create a self-portrait inspired by the impermanence of identity and our potential to evolve.

Past videos are available to watch on the Rubin's Instagram IGTV channel and website at RubinMuseum.org/DailyOffering.



Following the close of the series, a new digital program will be announced for June.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You