The Royal Ballet Cuts Ties With Liam Scarlett Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

According to The Guardian, The Royal Ballet has cut ties with choreographer Liam Scarlett, who has been accused of sexual misconduct with students.

The company stated that Scarlett's position as artist-in-residence at Covent Garden had ended, and he would no longer work with the Royal Ballet.

However, the company also said that an independent investigation into the allegations had been conducted and "found there were no matters to pursue in relation to alleged contact with students of the Royal Ballet School."

Read more on The Guardian.

BroadwayWorld previously reported on this story, when Scarlett was initially suspended from the Royal Ballet.

The Royal Ballet was made aware of the allegations against Scarlett in August of 2019 and banned him from The Royal Ballet while an inquiry was carried out by independent investigators.

Read our original story here.





