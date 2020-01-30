Royal Ballet Choreographer Liam Scarlett Has Been Suspended Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

The Guardian has reported that The Royal Ballet choreographer Liam Scarlett has been suspended over allegations of sexual misconduct involving his students.

Read the full story HERE.

It was reported that The Royal Opera House, home to the Royal Ballet, was made aware of the allegations in August last year and had suspended Scarlett. Scarlett has been banned from The Royal Ballet while an inquiry is carried out by independent investigators.

The Times has reported that at the moment, no findings have been made against Scarlett. It is thought that the claims may span as far back as a decade, and involve current and former dancers under Scarlett's instruction at the time of the alleged misconduct.

A spokesperson for the Royal Opera House shared: "We were made aware of allegations relating to Liam Scarlett in August 2019. The individual was immediately suspended, and an independent disciplinary investigation opened.

"The Royal Ballet Company has a code of conduct in place to ensure staff and visiting artists are always supported. As the process is still ongoing, and as a duty of care to staff and artists, we are unable to comment further until the matter has been concluded."





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You