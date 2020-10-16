The Round Barn Theatre At The Barns At Nappanee Presents A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL! 

Performances begin on Thursday, November 5.

The Round Barn Theatre at the newly re-named Barns at Nappanee will present A Musical Christmas Carol, a brand new adaptation with a book by RBT Artistic Director, Bethany Crawford, and music and lyrics by RBT Executive Director,

Christy Stutzman as the final show in our 2020 season. Told in a classic way and true to the original story by Charles Dickens, our brand new original production, A Musical Christmas Carol brings to life the timeless characters of the miserly, bitter and selfish Ebenezer Scrooge, his nephew Fred who seeks to be a light to Scrooge, the ever-optimistic and grateful Bob Cratchit, his joyful family and Tiny Tim with his faith and love for everyone, and many more!

Performances begin on Thursday, November 5 at 7:30pm, and continue through January 2. The performance schedule includes 7:30pm performances on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and 2:00pm performances on Saturday and Sunday. Performances will be held at The Round Barn Theatre at The Barns at Nappanee, located at 1600 W Market St, Nappanee, IN 46550. Ticket prices range from $15.00-$35.00, with $59.95 dinner packages available for dining at the Lasalle Farm and Table restaurant on property.

The Round Barn Theatre will welcome back Nappanee native, Caleb Shaw (Ebenezer Scrooge), and his wife Jaclyn (Belle and Others) who have been featured performers in lead roles such as Kristoff & Ana in Frozen and Rapunzel & Flynn Ryder in Tangled in main stage shows at Disneyland in California for the past several years. In a recent interview, Caleb said, "I said to my wife, 'Would we rather sit at home for three months doing probably nothing, or would we rather go do a show that we would love to do and visit family?' It was kind of a no-brainer."

The cast also includes RBT alumni Molly Hill (Mrs. Dilber and Choreographer), Matthew Ollson (Bob Cratchit) and Erin Tierney (Mrs. Cratchit) who recently took the RBT stage in Into the Woods. With music directed by Paul Thompson, Stage Manager Alex Price (formerly Artistic Director of the 574 Theatre), and several new faces in lead roles, you won't want to miss this exciting new production that the whole family can enjoy!

