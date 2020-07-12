Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
The Rhino Presents A Free Presentation: DANSE MACABRE: A TALE OF THE PLAGUE
Theatre Rhinoceros presents a FREE Zoom/Facebook Live presentation DANSE MACABRE: A TALE OF THE PLAGUE on July 16, 2020 at 8pm for free. Conceived and Performed by John Fisher.
In the 14th Century, the king has gone mad, plague ravages the land, wars rage, and the church is in shambles. William of Harsigny is the only man who can save Europe. He is 92 and the most learned man on the Continent.
On Zoom and Facebook Live - Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or watch on John's Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816
Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or link to Facebook starting at 8pm on Thursday, July 16 https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816
