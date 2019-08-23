The Public's HERCULES Has No Future Plans for Broadway (Yet)

Hercules is headed to the stage at The Public's Delacorte, a move that has audiences thrilled by the chance to catch the Disney hit fully realized. The production features an all-star cast, the songs we know and love, plus some new work by Alan Menken himself.

With the anticipation combined with a pre-run at The Public, one would assume the show is eyeing a swift Broadway transfer, but according to The New York Times, that's not the case. Hercules allegedly has no future plans in the works, Broadway or otherwise.

Menken has apparently had a stage adaptation on the mind for around two years when he began talks with Lear deBessonet. "It seemed so nuts to imagine that the world premiere of 'Hercules' might be as a Public Works show, but I put it out there to him." she tells the Times.

Public Works' Hercules features music by Alan Menken, lyrics by David Zippel, book by Kristoffer Diaz, choreography by Chase Brock, and is directed by Lear deBessonet. A new stage adaptation of the Disney classic,HERCULES will run for seven nights for free, beginning August 31 through September 8, at The Delacorte Theater.

The Equity cast of Hercules includes Jelani Alladin (Hercules), Roger Bart (Hades), Jeff Hiller (Panic), James Monroe Iglehart (Phil), Ramona Keller (Thalia), Tamika Lawrence (Calliope), Krysta Rodriguez (Meg), and Rema Webb (Terpsichore), along with a special featured performance by Broadway Inspirational Voices and cameo group performances by 10 Hairy Legs and Passaic High School Marching Band.

Public Works is The Public Theater's initiative that invites communities across New York to create ambitious works of participatory theater. Public Works will present the glorious story of Hercules, brought to vibrant life by professional actors and community groups from across the city. Directed by Public Works founder and Resident Director Lear deBessonet, this summer's production will feature the film's beloved score, plus additional original songs by the film's composer Alan Menken and lyricist David Zippel, with a new book by Kristoffer Diaz and choreography byChase Brock. Hercules will feature over 200 New Yorkers from all five boroughs in a new stage adaptation of the Disney animated film written by Ron Clements, John Musker, Donald McEnery, Bob Shaw, and Irene Mecchi and directed by Ron Clements and John Musker.

