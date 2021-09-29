The Public Theater Delays First Preview of THE VISITOR for Further Development on 'Questions of Race, Representation, and Identity

The Public Theater has just announced that it will delay its first preview of The Visitor by a week, to October 14.

A statement reads: "Over the past 18 months, conversations and commitments around equity and anti-racism have deepened across our organization and our industry. Our production of THE VISITOR brings up important questions about race, representation, and identity. We've taken the time as a company to listen to each other and discuss, to respond to these issues, and to continue to develop THE VISITOR with changes that reflect how our broader culture has grown."

The world premiere musical by Pulitzer Prize and Tony-winning team Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey and Kwame Kwei-Armah is based on the independent film by Thomas McCarthy, this new production is directed by Tony winner Daniel Sullivan.

Widowed and living alone, Walter is a college professor whose life has lost a sense of purpose. When Tarek, a vivacious drummer, and Zainab, an iron-willed jewelry maker, enter his life in the most unexpected circumstances, Walter is swept up into their struggle to stay in an America that they have made their home, but seeks to cast them out. Tony winner Daniel Sullivan directs this unforgettable new musical about friends and lovers caught between two worlds.