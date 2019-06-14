The Players Announces Open Door Playwright Winners

Jun. 14, 2019  

The Players Announces Open Door Playwright Winners

Playwrights Take The Stage, the staged reading series at The Players will hold its finale event of the season tonight, Friday, June 14.

For the first time, the Theatre Committee of the storied Gramercy Park social club opened submission eligibility to the wider theatre community. After a call for submissions in theatre publications and social media outlets, 53 scripts were submitted for identity-masked judging by a Players Theatre Committee panel.

The three finalists will receive counsel from two esteemed Players: Academy Award-winning screenwriter Alex Dinelaris and two-time Pulitzer Prize Nominee for Drama Gina Gionfriddo. The winner will be presented before a capacity audience of members and invited guests at The Players.

The finalist plays are:

PARALYZED by Jeff Stolzer and MINUET ON THIRD by Mike Bencivenga. The winning play, AT THE BROKEN PLACES by Paul Coleman, will have its reading at the club tonight.

Nichole Donjé, Theatre Committee Chair and director of this evening's reading said, "We have a long history at The Players of presenting remarkable new work. After packed house readings of full length and one act works from our own roster this year, we wanted to end our 130th season with this very special event."

"There's no wiser and more appreciative theatre audience than the membership of The Players. We're thrilled to welcome Paul Coleman's work to our stage," said Joe Gehring, Theatre Committee Vice Chair.

The cast for tonight's staged reading includes: C.K. Allen, David Gideon, Sarah-Ann Rodgers, Dale Duko, Roberto Forero, and Joscelyne Wilmouth.

The Players celebrates the rich cultural life of New York City with exclusive member-only events that include live performances, readings by leading authors and playwrights, film screenings, and dining in its famous Grill Room. More information about The Players may be found at theplayersnyc.org or by emailing membership@theplayersnyc.org



