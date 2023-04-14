The Paley Center for Media Presents The '1923' Exhibit: Costume Design Across Three Continents

The Paley Center for Media announces today The "1923" Exhibit: Costume Design Across Three Continents, an immersive exhibition featuring the craftsmanship and artistry of the Emmy Award-winning costume designer Janie Bryant. Open from Wednesday, April 5 to Sunday, May 28 at The Paley Museum in New York City, this experience will take guests on a journey back in time to the perilous world of 1923, the acclaimed drama series following the Dutton family origin story from Academy Award-nominee Taylor Sheridan, exclusively streaming on Paramount+.

The exhibit is a stunning tribute to the iconic series and will feature original costumes from 1923 ranging in designs from various locations of the series, including the warm African Savannas, Big Sky Montana, and the idyllic shores of Italy, weaving together a curated sample of the more than 1000 costumes, including those worn by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, that were created for the series. In this exhibit, visitors will experience how Bryant's costumes shape the characters' stories and help develop the world of 1923.

Bryant is renowned for her pioneering and era-defining costume designs, creating legendary looks for film and television throughout her career, including Don Draper's gray suits and Joan Harris' wiggle dresses in Mad Men, Pennywise's time-spanning clown outfit in It, Elsa Dutton's blue traveling dress in 1883, and Al Swearengen's pinstripe suit in Deadwood. Bryant's ability to visualize innumerable rich details of a past time and place through costumes adds dimensionality to each character, gives authenticity to the world of the story, and lends vibrancy to the composition of every scene. Her work has transcended entertainment and influenced fashion trends and global brands over the years.

"We are thrilled to present The "1923" Exhibit: Costume Design Across Three Continents, transporting visitors to the captivating world of the Dutton family, and showcasing the exceptional talent of Emmy Award-winning costume designer Janie Bryant," said Maureen J. Reidy, President and CEO of The Paley Center for Media. "We thank Paramount+ for this collaboration and their support in bringing this experience to life, and we look forward to welcoming visitors to The Paley Museum to this remarkably unique exhibition."

"I feel truly blessed to have had the opportunity to design this epic show and I'm honored that The Paley Museum invited me to display my art for the fans to see up close," said Janie Bryant. "The characters and story created by Taylor Sheridan, the talent of this amazing cast, and the breathtaking beauty of the locations-from Montana to South Africa-have all been so inspirational. It has truly been an exhilarating experience to be a part of the beauty, strength, and depth of this story."

The exhibit will feature:

Original costumes from 1923 organized into three core settings with props from the show to evoke each place, align to the show's main story lines:

Roam the Duttons' Yellowstone Ranch in Montana with its dedicated patriarch Jacob Dutton (Academy Award-nominee Harrison Ford) and his iron-willed wife Cara Dutton (Academy Award-winner Helen Mirren) as they fight for survival of self, land, and livestock.

Trek alongside war-rattled Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar), Jacob Dutton's nephew, and his companion Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) on their odyssey through the East African savannas and their treacherous ocean voyage to Italy, as he finds his way back home.

Sojourn with Teonna Rainwater (Aminah Nieves), a tenacious young Crow woman, as she strives to escape the brutality of a government residential boarding school.

Music & audio from the series including the official soundtrack and score from the drama, intermixed with clips of Elsa Dutton's (Isabel May) iconic narration.

Screenings in the Bennack Theater of episodes from the first season of 1923, as well as a curated selection of Western-themed television episodes from the Paley Archive in the Goodson Theater for the whole family.

Props from the series including Luggage, Rifle Scabbards, Barrel, Wagon Wheels, Flags, Saddle, School Desk, and more.

Family Fun and Education Programming including Western-themed arts & crafts for children and families to enjoy.

Souvenir Photo Moment where guests can take their pictures against a stunning image of the Dutton ranch along with props from the show.