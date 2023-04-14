Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Paley Center for Media Presents The '1923' Exhibit: Costume Design Across Three Continents

The Paley Center for Media is open 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Wednesdays to Sundays.

Apr. 14, 2023  

The Paley Center for Media Presents The '1923' Exhibit: Costume Design Across Three Continents

The Paley Center for Media announces today The "1923" Exhibit: Costume Design Across Three Continents, an immersive exhibition featuring the craftsmanship and artistry of the Emmy Award-winning costume designer Janie Bryant. Open from Wednesday, April 5 to Sunday, May 28 at The Paley Museum in New York City, this experience will take guests on a journey back in time to the perilous world of 1923, the acclaimed drama series following the Dutton family origin story from Academy Award-nominee Taylor Sheridan, exclusively streaming on Paramount+.

The exhibit is a stunning tribute to the iconic series and will feature original costumes from 1923 ranging in designs from various locations of the series, including the warm African Savannas, Big Sky Montana, and the idyllic shores of Italy, weaving together a curated sample of the more than 1000 costumes, including those worn by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, that were created for the series. In this exhibit, visitors will experience how Bryant's costumes shape the characters' stories and help develop the world of 1923.

Bryant is renowned for her pioneering and era-defining costume designs, creating legendary looks for film and television throughout her career, including Don Draper's gray suits and Joan Harris' wiggle dresses in Mad Men, Pennywise's time-spanning clown outfit in It, Elsa Dutton's blue traveling dress in 1883, and Al Swearengen's pinstripe suit in Deadwood. Bryant's ability to visualize innumerable rich details of a past time and place through costumes adds dimensionality to each character, gives authenticity to the world of the story, and lends vibrancy to the composition of every scene. Her work has transcended entertainment and influenced fashion trends and global brands over the years.

"We are thrilled to present The "1923" Exhibit: Costume Design Across Three Continents, transporting visitors to the captivating world of the Dutton family, and showcasing the exceptional talent of Emmy Award-winning costume designer Janie Bryant," said Maureen J. Reidy, President and CEO of The Paley Center for Media. "We thank Paramount+ for this collaboration and their support in bringing this experience to life, and we look forward to welcoming visitors to The Paley Museum to this remarkably unique exhibition."

"I feel truly blessed to have had the opportunity to design this epic show and I'm honored that The Paley Museum invited me to display my art for the fans to see up close," said Janie Bryant. "The characters and story created by Taylor Sheridan, the talent of this amazing cast, and the breathtaking beauty of the locations-from Montana to South Africa-have all been so inspirational. It has truly been an exhilarating experience to be a part of the beauty, strength, and depth of this story."

The exhibit will feature:

Original costumes from 1923 organized into three core settings with props from the show to evoke each place, align to the show's main story lines:

Roam the Duttons' Yellowstone Ranch in Montana with its dedicated patriarch Jacob Dutton (Academy Award-nominee Harrison Ford) and his iron-willed wife Cara Dutton (Academy Award-winner Helen Mirren) as they fight for survival of self, land, and livestock.

Trek alongside war-rattled Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar), Jacob Dutton's nephew, and his companion Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) on their odyssey through the East African savannas and their treacherous ocean voyage to Italy, as he finds his way back home.

Sojourn with Teonna Rainwater (Aminah Nieves), a tenacious young Crow woman, as she strives to escape the brutality of a government residential boarding school.

Music & audio from the series including the official soundtrack and score from the drama, intermixed with clips of Elsa Dutton's (Isabel May) iconic narration.

Screenings in the Bennack Theater of episodes from the first season of 1923, as well as a curated selection of Western-themed television episodes from the Paley Archive in the Goodson Theater for the whole family.

Props from the series including Luggage, Rifle Scabbards, Barrel, Wagon Wheels, Flags, Saddle, School Desk, and more.

Family Fun and Education Programming including Western-themed arts & crafts for children and families to enjoy.

Souvenir Photo Moment where guests can take their pictures against a stunning image of the Dutton ranch along with props from the show.




Related Stories
West End Venue Her Majestys Theatre to be Renamed to Mark The Coronation of King Charles I Photo
West End Venue Her Majesty's Theatre to be Renamed to Mark The Coronation of King Charles III
West End venue Her Majesty’s Theatre will be renamed His Majesty’s Theatre on May 6, in honor of the coronation of King Charles III.
NETworks To Launch Non-Equity MEAN GIRLS Tour Fall 2023 Photo
NETworks To Launch Non-Equity MEAN GIRLS Tour Fall 2023
BroadwayWorld has learned that NETworks will launch a Non-Equity tour of Mean Girls which is currently set to begin performances in September 2023, following the closure of the Equity tour next month. The union tour will play its final performance on May 7th, 2023 at Fort Lauderdale's Broward Center.
Review Roundup: CAMELOT Opens On Broadway Starring Phillipa Soo, Jordan Donica, Andrew Bur Photo
Review Roundup: CAMELOT Opens On Broadway Starring Phillipa Soo, Jordan Donica, Andrew Burnap & More
The Lincoln Center Theater production of Lerner and Loewe's Camelot opens tonight at the Vivian Beaumont Theater directed by Tony Award-winner Bartlett Sher. Read reviews for the production!
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of FAT HAM on Broadway Photo
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of FAT HAM on Broadway
Broadway is a whole lot juicier after last night. The Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy Fat Ham by James Ijames, directed by Saheem Ali, opened on Broadway at the American Airlines Theatre. Watch as we take you inside opening night with BroadwayWorld's Katie Lynch in this video!

More Hot Stories For You


CAMELOT to Release 2023 Broadway Cast Recording; New Block of Tickets on Sale Through Early SeptemberCAMELOT to Release 2023 Broadway Cast Recording; New Block of Tickets on Sale Through Early September
April 14, 2023

Lerner & Loewe’s CAMELOT at Lincoln Center Theater will extend its run, with a new block of tickets now on sale through Sunday, September 3 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. Plus, CAMELOT will release a 2023 Broadway cast recording!
SWEENEY TODD Launches Custom Apron Collaboration with Hedley & BennettSWEENEY TODD Launches Custom Apron Collaboration with Hedley & Bennett
April 14, 2023

The Broadway production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is launching a collaboration with Hedley & Bennett on a custom Sweeney Todd apron.
Samuel D. Hunter, Sanaz Toossi and More Receive 2023 Dramatists Guild AwardsSamuel D. Hunter, Sanaz Toossi and More Receive 2023 Dramatists Guild Awards
April 14, 2023

The Dramatists Guild of America has announced the first recipients of their 2023 Awards. Learn how to purchase tickets!
Snehal Desai Named Center Theatre Group Artistic DirectorSnehal Desai Named Center Theatre Group Artistic Director
April 14, 2023

Snehal Desai will become the next artistic director of Los Angeles’ Center Theatre Group, joining Managing Director / CEO Meghan Pressman to lead one of the nation’s largest theatre organizations.
Video: Ben Crawford, Emilie Kouatchou, and John Riddle Sing 'Think of Me' From THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERAVideo: Ben Crawford, Emilie Kouatchou, and John Riddle Sing 'Think of Me' From THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
April 14, 2023

The Phantom of the Opera has released an all new music video featuring the show's closing cast. Celebrating 35 years on Broadway, watch as the production’s lead cast members Ben Crawford (The Phantom), Emilie Kouatchou (Christine), and John Riddle (Raoul) sing Think of Me.
share