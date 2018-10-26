The Other Palace Will Hold Workshop of UNMASKED, The Andrew Lloyd Webber Musical

This November Andrew Lloyd Webber's career is coming to the stage with a public workshop of Unmasked at The Other Palace.

Written with Richard Curtis, Unmasked is described as "a not so reverential look at Webber's life and career."

Unmasked will be a funny and warm musical portrait drawing from Andrew's extensive body of work, with intimate and sometimes unexpected interpretations of his best-loved songs, rediscovered gems and some new material specially written for this production.

The production will be a workshop for an upcoming production in the USA. It is said to be highly experimental, and expected to change from performance to performance.

The show was previously aiming to open at Paper Mill Playhouse this year, but was then cancelled. The Paper Mill production was to be directed by John Doyle. Laurence Connor will direct the UK workshop.

The cast of the UK run features Siobhan Dillon, Ben Forster, Tyrone Huntley, Rosanna Hyland, Ria Jones, Stephen Leask, Anna O'Byrne and Michael Xavier.

Tickets are on general sale from 10am on Mon 29 October.

For more information, visit https://www.theotherpalace.co.uk/whats-on/unmasked.

Andrew Lloyd Webber is the composer of some of the world's best known musicals including Cats, Evita, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Phantom of the Opera (which celebrated its 30th anniversary on Broadway this year) and Sunset Boulevard.

As well as The Phantom of the Opera and Cats, his productions include the groundbreaking Bombay Dreams, which introduced the double Oscar-winning Bollywood composer AR Rahman to the Western stage.

He has won awards, both as composer and producer, including seven Tonys, seven Oliviers, a Golden Globe, an Oscar, the Praemium Imperiale, the Richard Rodgers Award for Excellence in Musical Theatre, a BASCA Fellowship, the Kennedy Center Honor and a Grammy for Best Contemporary Classical Composition for Requiem, his setting of the Latin Requiem mass which contains one of his best-known compositions, "Pie Jesu". He owns seven London theatres including the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane and the London Palladium.

