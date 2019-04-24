The New York Virtuoso Singers Presents Three Masses By Renaissance Composer William Byrd

The New York Virtuoso Singers, Harold Rosenbaum, Conductor and Artistic Director, will present Three Masses by Renaissance Composer William Byrd, the third event of their 2018-19 concert season on Friday, May 10 at 8:00 PM at St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 225 W. 99th St., on Amsterdam Ave. between 99th and 100th Streets in New York, NY.

They will perform Mass for 3 Voices, Mass for 4 Voices, and Mass for 5 Voices, by English Renaissance composer William Byrd.

The Renaissance era of English music reached its highest peak in the works of William Byrd. His three mass-settings are among the greatest of Tudor masterpieces. Written and published between 1592 and 1599, they are the only existing settings in this genre by the composer. It is rare to hear all three presented in one evening.

Tickets are $25 General; $20 Students/Seniors and can be ordered in advance at https://cvi.yapsody.com/event/index/323656/william-byrd. For more information, call 914-582-3915 or visit http://nyvirtuoso.org/. New York Virtuoso Singers concerts are ADA accessible. For MTA transportation information, visit http://tripplanner.mta.info/MyTrip/ui_web/customplanner/TripPlanner.aspx.

Founded in 1988 by conductor Harold Rosenbaum, The New York Virtuoso Singers has become the country's leading exponent of contemporary choral music. Although the chorus performs music of all periods, its emphasis is on commissioning, performing and recording the music of American composers. The choir appears on 45 commercial CDs, including releases on Bridge, Albany and Kasp. Their latest release is Virtuoso Choral Works, Volume 1: Works by Hoover, Davies and Lipten on the 4Tay label. More about New York Virtuoso Singers at http://www.nyvirtuoso.org/aboutus.htm. Join their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/pages/The-New-York-Virtuoso-Singers/130509011774.





