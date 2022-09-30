The New York Pops to Open Their 2022-2023 Season With THE MUSIC OF STAR WARS Next Month

The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, will open their 2022-2023 Carnegie Hall season on Friday, October 21 at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage with the music of Star Wars-a comprehensive program that includes John Williams' music from all nine films in the Skywalker saga as well as the two anthology films, Rogue One and Solo-all in chronological order.

Additional New York Pops performances at Carnegie Hall this season include Broadway Blockbusters on Friday, November 18 at 8:00 p.m. with a celebration of Broadway's biggest hits featuring Nikki Renée Daniels (The Book of Mormon, The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, Les Misérables), Jordan Donica (My Fair Lady, The Phantom of the Opera, Hamilton), 2022 Tony Award winner Matt Doyle (Company, The Book of Mormon), and Melissa Errico (My Fair Lady, Amour, White Christmas), together with Judith Clurman's Essential Voices USA performing iconic works by Leonard Bernstein, Alan Menken, Stephen Sondheim, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and more.

The New York Pops return to Carnegie Hall in December-an annual holiday tradition-presenting two distinct special programs with singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson. On Friday, December 16 at 8:00 p.m., Judith Clurman's Essential Voices USA joins for a night of classic carols and modern favorites from holiday season. Saturday, December 17 at 8:00 p.m. features a one-night-only program with songs from Michaelson's holiday album Songs for the Season and other original hits.

On Friday, February 10, at 8:00 p.m., The New York Pops returns with One Night Only: An Evening with Heather Headley in an all-new program that features highlights from her career on stage, including selections from Aida, The Lion King, and The Bodyguard.

The New York Pops concludes its Carnegie Hall season on Friday, March 24 at 8:00 p.m. with The Marvelous Marilyn Maye, where cabaret legend Marilyn Maye takes the stage prior to her 95th birthday with a program of standards and music theater classics that make clear why she's been celebrated as one of America's greatest jazz singers for more than 50 years.

About the Artists

Steven Reineke has established himself as one of North America's leading conductors of popular music. Mr. Reineke is the Music Director of The New York Pops, Principal Pops Conductor of the National Symphony Orchestra, and Principal Pops Conductor of the Houston and Toronto symphony orchestras. In addition, he is a frequent guest conductor with The Philadelphia Orchestra.

On stage, Reineke has created programs and collaborated with a range of leading artists from the worlds of hip hop, R&B, Broadway, television, and rock including Maxwell, Common, Kendrick Lamar, Nas, Cynthia Erivo, Sutton Foster, Megan Hilty, Cheyenne Jackson, Wayne Brady, Peter Frampton, and Ben Folds, among others. In 2017, National Public Radio's All Things Considered featured Reineke leading the National Symphony Orchestra performing live music excerpts between news segments-a first in the show's 45-year history. In 2018, Reineke led the National Symphony Orchestra with hip hop legend Nas performing his seminal album Illmatic on PBS's Great Performances.

As the creator of more than 100 orchestral arrangements for the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra, Reineke's work has been performed worldwide and can be heard on numerous Cincinnati Pops Orchestra recordings on the Telarc label. His symphonic works Celebration Fanfare, Legend of Sleepy Hollow, and Casey at the Bat are performed frequently. His Sun Valley Festival Fanfare was used to commemorate the Sun Valley Summer Symphony's pavilion, and his Festival Te Deum and Swan's Island Sojourn were debuted by the Cincinnati Symphony and Cincinnati Pops. His numerous wind ensemble compositions are published by the C.L. Barnhouse Company and are performed by concert bands worldwide.

The New York Pops is the largest independent pops orchestra in the United States and the only professional symphonic orchestra in New York City specializing in popular music. Led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, the orchestra performs an annual subscription series at Carnegie Hall, and is among the venue's most presented ensembles. Now in its milestone 40th season, The New York Pops' annual birthday gala is celebrated each spring, raising funds for the orchestra and its education programs. The New York Pops performs annually in Queens, NY at Forest Hills Stadium, a 14,000-seat historic concert venue. Now in its 37th season, The New York Pops celebrates the diversity of popular music's evolving songbook. Every concert is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, with influences ranging from Broadway melodies to film scores, jazz, rock, pop, and everything in between. Under Reineke's dynamic leadership, The New York Pops continues to re-imagine orchestral pops music.

Through its PopsEd music education programs, The New York Pops fulfills its dedication to lifelong learning by collaborating with public schools, community organizations, and senior centers throughout the five boroughs of New York City. PopsEd allows thousands of New Yorkers of all ages and backgrounds to participate in fully customizable music programs that blend traditional education with pure fun.

The New York Pops is committed to serving all members of the community. Through its Kids in the Balcony and Kids in the Stadium programs, thousands of children and their parents have had an opportunity to see The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall and Forest Hills Stadium free of charge.



Program Information

Friday, October 21 at 8:00 p.m.

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

THE NEW YORK POPS

Steven Reineke, Music Director and Conductor

THE MUSIC OF STAR WARS

________________________

Friday, November 18 at 8:00 p.m.

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

THE NEW YORK POPS

Steven Reineke, Music Director and Conductor

Nikki Renée Daniels, Guest Artist

Jordan Donica, Guest Artist

Matt Doyle, Guest Artist

Melissa Errico, Guest Artist

Essential Voices USA

Judith Clurman, Music Director and Conductor

BROADWAY BLOCKBUSTERS

Sponsored by KPMG LLP

________________________

Friday, December 16 at 8:00 p.m.

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

THE NEW YORK POPS

THE NEW YORK POPS Steven Reineke, Music Director and Conductor

Ingrid Michaelson, Guest Artist

Essential Voices USA

Judith Clurman, Music Director and Conductor

ROCKIN' AROUND THE CHRISTMAS TREE

________________________

Saturday, December 17 at 8:00 p.m.

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

THE NEW YORK POPS

Steven Reineke, Music Director and Conductor

Ingrid Michaelson, Guest Artist

WINTER SONG: A HOLIDAY EVENING WITH Ingrid Michaelson

Sponsored by Mastercard, Official Payment Partner of Carnegie Hall

________________________

Friday, February 10 at 8:00 p.m.

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

THE NEW YORK POPS

Steven Reineke, Music Director and Conductor

Heather Headley, Guest Artist

ONE NIGHT ONLY: AN EVENING WITH Heather Headley

Sponsored by Ernst & Young LLP

________________________

Friday, March 24 at 8:00 p.m.

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

THE NEW YORK POPS

Steven Reineke, Music Director and Conductor

Marilyn Maye, Guest Artist

THE MARVELOUS Marilyn Maye

Ticket Information

Tickets, priced at $47-$145, are available at the Carnegie Hall Box Office, 154 West 57th Street, or can be charged to major credit cards by calling CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800 or by visiting the Carnegie Hall website, carnegiehall.org.

For Carnegie Hall Corporation presentations taking place in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage, a limited number of seats, priced at $10, will be available day-of-concert beginning at 11:00 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 12:00 noon on Sunday until one hour before the performance or until supply lasts. The exceptions are Weil Music Institute and gala events. These $10 tickets are available to the general public on a first-come, first-served basis at the Carnegie Hall Box Office only. There is a two-ticket limit per customer.

In addition, for all Carnegie Hall presentations in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage a limited number of partial view (seats with obstructed or limited sight lines or restricted leg room) will be sold for 50% of the full price. For more information on this and other discount ticket programs, including those for students, Notables members, and Bank of America customers, visit carnegiehall.org/discounts. Artists, programs, and prices are subject to change.

For the most up-to-date information about health and safety guidelines, please visit carnegiehall.org/SafetyChecklist.