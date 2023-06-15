The Museum of Broadway Will Add a New Special Exhibit Celebrating CHICAGO The Musical

The Museum of Broadway has announced a new special exhibit dedicated to Broadway's Longest Running American Musical Chicago. ALL THAT JAZZ: The Legacy of Chicago the Musical, created exclusively for The Museum of Broadway, will be a retrospective of Chicago's 26 years on Broadway with a special focus on the iconic production photography and ad campaigns throughout the years. Guests can get a closer look at artifacts, stunning costumes, and even feel like they're a part of the show in an exclusive photo activation. ALL THAT JAZZ: The Legacy of Chicago the Musical will open to the public on June 30, 2023.

CHICAGO is the longest-running show currently playing on Broadway, having played over 10,000 performances since its opening in 1996. Chicago has played in 38 countries in more than 525 cities and has been performed in thirteen different languages worldwide. Chicago has been graced by such stars as Brooke Shields, Bebe Neuwirth, Joel Grey, Pamela Anderson, Melanie Griffith, Sofia Vergara, Brandy, Wayne Brady, Usher, Christie Brinkley and many more. This record-breaking hit musical is now playing at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC).

Admission to this brand new special exhibit is included with any standard timed or flex ticket to The Museum of Broadway, which can be purchased at https://www.themuseumofbroadway.com/tickets.

The Museum of Broadway, which opened to the public November 2022, is located in the heart of Times Square at 145 W 45th St, and is the first-ever permanent museum dedicated to the storied history and legendary artistry of Broadway musicals, plays, and the people who make them.

As part of this immersive and interactive theatrical experience guests travel through a visual history of Broadway, highlighting groundbreaking moments in a series of exhibits that showcase – and show off – dazzling costumes, props, renderings, rare photos, videos, and more. Along the way, guests learn more about the pivotal shows that transformed the landscape of Broadway and the moments that pushed creative boundaries, challenged social norms, and paved the way for those who would follow. Overall, the museum highlights more than 500 individual productions from the 1700s-present. Some of the exhibits included throughout the timeline showcase props and artifacts from the Broadway productions of The Phantom of the Opera, West Side Story, Rent, Company, Cabaret, and Hamilton.

The museum also celebrates the behind-the-scenes of this dazzling American art form with “The Making of a Broadway Show” exhibit, designed by David Rockwell and presented by Broadway.com, which honors the community of brilliantly talented professionals – both onstage and off – who bring Broadway plays and musicals to life every night.

Tickets for The Museum of Broadway can be purchased at https://www.themuseumofbroadway.com/tickets. These timed tickets start at $34, and a portion of every ticket sold will be donated to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Student and senior rates are available, as well as special $25 timed tickets on the first Tuesday of every month. Group and special event pricing is available upon request.

For more information on The Museum of Broadway please visit: https://www.themuseumofbroadway.com and follow @museumofbroadway on all social channels.

Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid