The Museum Of Modern Art Presents Uniqlo NYC Nights And Architecture And Design In The Age Of Industry

The Museum of Modern Art will be hosting its next Uniqlo NYC Night with the opening of a focused exhibition Architecture and Design in the Age of Industry at The Museum of Modern Art on July 7th.

With a new gallery opening on the first Friday of every month—when the Museum stays open to all until 8:00 p.m. and offers free admission to New Yorkers for UNIQLO NYC Nights—these exhibitions will invite audiences to continue to explore MoMA’s dynamic collection and connect with art and ideas from more geographies and perspectives than ever before. Enjoy music by DJs from The Lot Radio, along with beer, cocktails, and more at our pop-up bar. Explore in the galleries, get creative with drop-in drawing sessions, and see a film in the theaters. Our stores and café will be open, too, so you can grab a bite in Cafe 2, get drinks at The Modern, or shop for unique design objects from MoMA Design Store.

Opening July 7 in Gallery 511, Architecture and Design in the Age of Industry will feature objects engineered for mass production, rarely shown photos of 20th-century American factories, and work by architects influenced by the factory buildings—making connections, never before explored at MoMA, that are critical to the story of the birth of modern architecture. Reflecting the industrial boom in the United States in the early 1900s—embodied most notably by Henry Ford’s development of the assembly line, and evidenced by the Midwest’s new and sprawling factory complexes—this exhibition will draw from the Museum’s expansive collection of the work of Le Corbusier, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, and other major architects of the period.

WHAT: Uniqlo NYC Nights and Architecture and Design in the Age of Industry

WHEN: July 7th, 4:00–8:00 p.m.

WHERE: The Museum of Modern Art

11 West 53rd Street, between 5th and 6th Avenues

New York, NY 10019

TICKETS: Tickets, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., are free for New York City residents but must be reserved in advance (up to two adults), and are subject to availability and proof of residency.