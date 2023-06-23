The Museum Of Modern Art Presents Uniqlo NYC Nights And Architecture And Design In The Age Of Industry

The event takes place July 7th, 4:00–8:00 p.m. 

By: Jun. 23, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Will Reunite on Broadway in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo 2 Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Will Reunite on Broadway in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Auli'i Cravalho, Jordan Fisher, Norm Lewis, and More Will Lead Manhattan Concert Producti Photo 3 Cravalho, Fisher, Lewis, and More Will Lead CHILDREN OF EDEN Concert
Recap the 2023 Tony Awards Photo 4 Recap the 2023 Tony Awards

The Museum Of Modern Art Presents Uniqlo NYC Nights And Architecture And Design In The Age Of Industry

The Museum of Modern Art will be hosting its next Uniqlo NYC Night with the opening of a focused exhibition Architecture and Design in the Age of Industry at The Museum of Modern Art on July 7th.

With a new gallery opening on the first Friday of every month—when the Museum stays open to all until 8:00 p.m. and offers free admission to New Yorkers for UNIQLO NYC Nights—these exhibitions will invite audiences to continue to explore MoMA’s dynamic collection and connect with art and ideas from more geographies and perspectives than ever before. Enjoy music by DJs from The Lot Radio, along with beer, cocktails, and more at our pop-up bar. Explore in the galleries, get creative with drop-in drawing sessions, and see a film in the theaters. Our stores and café will be open, too, so you can grab a bite in Cafe 2, get drinks at The Modern, or shop for unique design objects from MoMA Design Store.

Opening July 7 in Gallery 511, Architecture and Design in the Age of Industry will feature objects engineered for mass production, rarely shown photos of 20th-century American factories, and work by architects influenced by the factory buildings—making connections, never before explored at MoMA, that are critical to the story of the birth of modern architecture. Reflecting the industrial boom in the United States in the early 1900s—embodied most notably by Henry Ford’s development of the assembly line, and evidenced by the Midwest’s new and sprawling factory complexes—this exhibition will draw from the Museum’s expansive collection of the work of Le Corbusier, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, and other major architects of the period.

For more information on UNIQLO NYC Nights visit moma.org, or click here.

WHAT:          Uniqlo NYC Nights and Architecture and Design in the Age of Industry

WHEN:          July 7th, 4:00–8:00 p.m. 

WHERE:       The Museum of Modern Art

11 West 53rd Street, between 5th and 6th Avenues

New York, NY 10019

TICKETS:     Tickets, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., are free for New York City residents but must be reserved in advance (up to two adults), and are subject to availability and proof of residency.



RELATED STORIES

1
Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Opens On Broadway! Photo
Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Opens On Broadway!

The new Broadway musical Once Upon A One More Time, powered by the music of Grammy Award-winning international pop icon Britney Spears, opens tonight at Broadway's Marquis Theatre. Read the reviews!

2
Britney Spears Sends Her Love To ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME On Opening Night Photo
Britney Spears Sends Her Love To ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME On Opening Night

The new Broadway musical Once Upon A One More Time, powered by the music of Grammy Award-winning international pop icon Britney Spears, opens on Broadway tonight at the Marquis Theatre. Tonight, the pop icon herself took to social media to send her best to the show's company on opening night!

3
Reviews: WATER FOR ELEPHANTS World Premiere at Alliance Theatre Photo
Reviews: WATER FOR ELEPHANTS World Premiere at Alliance Theatre

The Alliance Theatre world premiere musical, WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is now on stage. What did the critics think? Based on the critically acclaimed and best-selling novel, WATER FOR ELEPHANTS takes audiences on an adventure filled with romance, deception, and a little bit of magic.

4
Review Roundup: THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA at Encores! Photo
Review Roundup: THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA at Encores!

Up next at New York City Center, the Encores! season continues with The Light in the Piazza, led by Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles. Encores! The Light in the Piazza runs for seven performances only, through June 25, at New York City Center.

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You

Britney Spears Sends Her Love To ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME On Opening NightBritney Spears Sends Her Love To ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME On Opening Night
Photos: See Ryan Vasquez, Isabelle McCalla & More in WATER FOR ELEPHANTS World PremierePhotos: See Ryan Vasquez, Isabelle McCalla & More in WATER FOR ELEPHANTS World Premiere
Review Roundup: THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA at Encores!Review Roundup: THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA at Encores!
Exclusive: Stars Pose Backstage at Broadway Bares: Pleasure ParkExclusive: Stars Pose Backstage at Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park

Videos

Video: WICKED Dance Captain Lisa Finegold Shares How She Leads Every Project with Love Video Video: WICKED Dance Captain Lisa Finegold Shares How She Leads Every Project with Love
Watch Lea Michele & Darren Criss Bring Back a GLEE Cover Video
Watch Lea Michele & Darren Criss Bring Back a GLEE Cover
Brian Stokes Mitchell Reflects on His 19-Year Chairmanship of the Entertainment Community Fund  Video
Brian Stokes Mitchell Reflects on His 19-Year Chairmanship of the Entertainment Community Fund 
Alex Edelman Unpacks What to Expect from JUST FOR US Video
Alex Edelman Unpacks What to Expect from JUST FOR US
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET

Recommended For You