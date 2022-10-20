Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Museum Of Jewish Heritage Announces The Peter And Mary Kalikow Jewish Genealogy Research Center

The new facility will be a place where visitors can access the Jewish genealogy resources within JewishGen.

Oct. 20, 2022 Â 

The Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust is establishing the Peter and Mary Kalikow Jewish Genealogy Research Center. The new facility will be a place where visitors can access the Jewish genealogy resources within JewishGen, the Museum's wholly owned affiliate, and the Museum's respective collections to discover more about their Jewish history.

The space will contain computer stations where people can access JewishGen's genealogy resources and vast collection of records and data. It will have printers for visitors to bring their research home, and it will contain hundreds of Yizkor (Memorial) Books and print materials. There also will be on-site volunteers and content experts to assist people.

JewishGen's mission is to preserve Jewish history. Its database features important collections of historical records pertaining to Jewish communities across Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, and North America.

"JewishGen has enabled countless people to learn more about their Jewish ancestry, and we are extremely grateful to launch this initiative to serve as an invaluable resource to anyone wishing to learn more about their relatives and their heritage," said Jack Kliger, President and CEO of The Museum of Jewish Heritage. "We are proud to name this center after Peter and Mary Kalikow, who have been longtime supporters of the Museum."

Peter Kalikow, First Vice Chairman of the Museum, stated, "It is imperative that Jewish Gen and this newly established Jewish Genealogy Center serve as a resource for future generations of Jews seeking to trace and embrace their ancestry." He continued, "For several generations, Jews around the world really had no idea that these records even existed, and they are now available through Jewish Gen and the Kalikow Center."



Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


SAND, SUN + SEA: SYDNEY FESTIVAL Brings The Heat With 2023 Line-upSAND, SUN + SEA: SYDNEY FESTIVAL Brings The Heat With 2023 Line-up
October 19, 2022

Sydney Festival returns this January to give the city its sizzle with an exhilarating line-up of vibrant ideas, irrepressible creativity, remarkable talent and pure summertime revelry across 25 days from 5-29 January 2023.Â 
THE SOUND OF CHRISTMAS Comes To Southern California With Big Sing-Along EventsTHE SOUND OF CHRISTMAS Comes To Southern California With Big Sing-Along Events
October 19, 2022

Caroling is a time-honored Christmas tradition that brings joy to entire communities. This holiday season the caroling tradition is elevated in three special concerts around the Southland on three consecutive Sundays during December.Â 
Embrace Your Cape Enterprises Announces Two Powerful One-Women Encores In Los AngelesEmbrace Your Cape Enterprises Announces Two Powerful One-Women Encores In Los Angeles
October 19, 2022

Embrace Your CapeÂ Enterprises hasÂ announced two powerfulÂ theater encoresÂ all directed by award-winning actress, directorÂ and producerÂ Kimleigh Smith.Â Â 
The Sigman Brothers Presents First Play, IN MEMORIAM, For Halloween 2022The Sigman Brothers Presents First Play, IN MEMORIAM, For Halloween 2022
October 19, 2022

Long a Chicago staple for high-quality, original musicals, the Sigman Brothers venture out of their musical theater comfort zone into narrative prose.
DEAR EVAN HANSEN Comes To Eccles Theater, February 28-March 5DEAR EVAN HANSEN Comes To Eccles Theater, February 28-March 5
October 19, 2022

Zions Bank Broadway at the Eccles has announced that individual tickets for the Salt Lake City return of DEAR EVAN HANSEN will go on sale Friday, Oct. 28 at 10am. Tickets are available at the Eccles Theater box office, by calling ArtTix at 801.355.2787 (M-F, 10am-6pm, Sat. 10am-2pm) or by visiting BroadwayattheEccles.com.