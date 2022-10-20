The Museum Of Jewish Heritage Announces The Peter And Mary Kalikow Jewish Genealogy Research Center

The Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust is establishing the Peter and Mary Kalikow Jewish Genealogy Research Center. The new facility will be a place where visitors can access the Jewish genealogy resources within JewishGen, the Museum's wholly owned affiliate, and the Museum's respective collections to discover more about their Jewish history.

The space will contain computer stations where people can access JewishGen's genealogy resources and vast collection of records and data. It will have printers for visitors to bring their research home, and it will contain hundreds of Yizkor (Memorial) Books and print materials. There also will be on-site volunteers and content experts to assist people.

JewishGen's mission is to preserve Jewish history. Its database features important collections of historical records pertaining to Jewish communities across Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, and North America.

"JewishGen has enabled countless people to learn more about their Jewish ancestry, and we are extremely grateful to launch this initiative to serve as an invaluable resource to anyone wishing to learn more about their relatives and their heritage," said Jack Kliger, President and CEO of The Museum of Jewish Heritage. "We are proud to name this center after Peter and Mary Kalikow, who have been longtime supporters of the Museum."

Peter Kalikow, First Vice Chairman of the Museum, stated, "It is imperative that Jewish Gen and this newly established Jewish Genealogy Center serve as a resource for future generations of Jews seeking to trace and embrace their ancestry." He continued, "For several generations, Jews around the world really had no idea that these records even existed, and they are now available through Jewish Gen and the Kalikow Center."