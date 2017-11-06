The Muny Slates 100th Season Dates for JEROME ROBBINS' BROADWAY, JERSEY BOYS, GYPSY and More

The Muny announced today show dates for its epic seven-show 100th season in Forest Park. Befitting this historic year, The Muny will be the first theatre in the U.S. to produce two Tony award-winning Best Musicals: Jerome Robbins' Broadway and Jersey Boys, and will offer three shows with extended performances.

The 2018 season schedule is: Jerome Robbins' Broadway (June 11 - 17), The Wiz (June 19 - 25), Singin' in the Rain (June 27 - July 3), Jersey Boys (July 9 - 16), Annie (July 18 - 25), Gypsy (July 27 - August 2) and Meet Me In St. Louis (August 4 - 12). For more information, visit muny.org.

Discounted tickets are available for groups of 15 or more. For more information, contact Group Sales Manager, Jane Schell at jschell@muny.org or call (314) 595-5708.

For preferred seating with new season tickets, purchase a Muny Season Ticket Gift Card, available now. Season Ticket Gift Card holders will be able to call or visit The Muny Box Office beginning March 1, 2018, to select their season tickets prior to general public sales. For more information, visit muny.org or call (314) 361-1900.

World Wide Technology (WWT) and The Steward Family Foundation have once again made a leadership gift to continue as the Muny's 2018 Season Presenting Sponsor. They became the first overall season sponsor in the history of The Muny in 2014 and continue that role through 2018.

The Muny's mission is to enrich lives by producing exceptional musical theatre, accessible to all, while continuing its remarkable tradition in Forest Park. As the nation's largest outdoor musical theatre, we produce seven world-class musicals each year and welcome over 350,000 theatregoers over our nine-week season. Now celebrating 100 seasons in St. Louis, The Muny remains one of the premier institutions in musical theatre. For more information about The Muny, visit muny.org.





