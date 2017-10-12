The Muny Announces 100th Season With 7 Shows Including Jerome Robbins' Broadway, Gypsy, Jersey Boys, Meet Me In St. Louis, and More!

The Muny announced today its epic seven-show 100th season in Forest Park. Befitting this historic year, The Muny will be the first theatre in the U.S. to produce two Tony award-winning Best Musicals: Jersey Boys and Jerome Robbins' Broadway.

The exhilarating season also includes two great family classics: an all-time Muny family favorite, Annie, and, in its first production in 36 years, The Wiz. Joining these four shows will be two great American musical classics: Gypsy and Singin' in the Rain. And finally, in its long-awaited return to the Muny stage after nine years, a show dear to the hearts of so many St. Louisans, Meet Me In St. Louis.

The seven shows are: Annie, Gypsy, Jerome Robbins' Broadway, Jersey Boys, Meet Me In St. Louis, Singin' in the Rain and The Wiz.



"This is an incredible moment in our history to celebrate a 100th season, and I think these titles are a great nod to our history and future," said Muny President and CEO Denny Reagan. "I'm excited to share with our audiences the memories and thrills these shows will bring next summer."



"We wanted to go big for the 100th, and this season is really big," said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. "It promises so many great nights of beauty, power, joy and passion. These seven shows celebrate The Muny's august past and point us toward our incredible future. Here we go!"

World Wide Technology (WWT) and The Steward Family Foundation have once again made a leadership gift to continue as the Muny's 2018 Season Presenting Sponsor. They became the first overall season sponsor in the history of The Muny in 2014 and continue that role through 2018.



"Both WWT and The Steward Family Foundation are committed to The Muny and to making exceptional musical theatre, accessible to everyone," said David Steward, Chairman and Founder of WWT. "This year's season promises to be spectacular and will showcase how much the performing arts enrich our community."

Muny gift cards for the 100th season are now available online and at The Muny Box Office. For more information, visit muny.org or call (314) 361-1900.

The Muny's mission is to enrich lives by producing exceptional musical theatre, accessible to all, while continuing its remarkable tradition in Forest Park. As the nation's largest outdoor musical theatre, we produce seven world-class musicals each year and welcome over 350,000 theatregoers over our nine-week season. Now celebrating 100 seasons in St. Louis, The Muny remains one of the premier institutions in musical theatre. For more information about The Muny, visit muny.org.

