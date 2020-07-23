The Metropolitan Live in Concert Series to Continue with Renee Fleming, August 1
The acclaimed new Met Stars Live in Concert series continues August 1 with America's beloved diva performing favorite arias from the historic Dumbarton Oaks estate in Washington, D.C.
Tickets on sale now at metopera.org/metstars.
See the trailer for the event below!
Renee Fleming made her Broadway debut in 2015 in Living on Love, for which she earned a Drama League Award nomination. Ms. Fleming is an internationally acclaimed soprano who performs in the world's greatest opera houses and concert halls. Winner of the National Medal of Arts and four Grammy Awards, she has sung at the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony and the Diamond Jubilee Concert for Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace.
The first classical artist ever to sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the Super Bowl, she can be heard on the soundtracks of the films The Shape of Water; Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri; and Bel Canto. As Artistic Advisor to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, she launched a collaboration with the National Institutes of Health focused on music and neuroscience. Among her awards are France's Legion d'Honneur, the Fulbright Lifetime Achievement Medal, and Germanyâ€™s Cross of the Order of Merit.
