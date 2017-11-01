The Maxamoo Podcast Previews New York's Best Theatre in November & December

Click Here for More Articles on Podcasts

We're close to wrapping up our fourth year of podcasting. Unbelievable that this passion project has endured this long. Today we have our November and December preview with Jack, Jose, and Lindsay. Discussed are:

Describe the Night by Rajiv Joseph at Atlantic Theater Company

Hot Mess by Dan Rothenberg and Colleen Crabtree at The Theater Center

Hundred Days by The Bengsons and Sarah Gancher at New York Theatre Workshop

Veil'd by Monet Hurst-Mendoza at Astoria Center for the Performing Arts

Fiasco Theater's Twelfth Night by William Shakespeare at Classic Stage Company

About School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play by Jocelyn Bioh at MCC Theater

Playwrights' Week at The Lark

Conquest of the Universe or When Queens Collide by Charles Ludlam at La MaMa

The Pool Plays:Tania in the Getaway Van by Susan Bernfield, The Rafa Play by Peter Gil-Sheridan, and Washed Up on the Potomac by Lynn Rosen

Screen Play: The American Film Theatre at Quad Cinema

About Maxamoo

On Maxamoo's New York City Theater Podcast we cut through that chaos and just tell you: what's good, what's bad, and what we recommend.

We base our recommendations on the quality and characteristics of the production, not theater size. So the terms Broadway, Off Broadway, and Off Off Broadway (which are all technical terms describing the location and number of seats in a theater) are not important to us.

We strive to include diverse, interesting, and innovative productions, shows you're probably missing if you rely on mainstream publications like the New York Times, The New Yorker, and Time Out New York, which cover only a tiny fraction of the arts, culture, and theater world.

The best way to stay up-to-date about New York City theater is to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes or Stitcher. Maxamoo covers New York City theater through our podcast programing, including roundtable discussions on Maxamoo's New York City Theater Podcast and artist interviews on the Playwrights & Performers Podcast.

