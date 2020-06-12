The Martin E. Segal Theatre Center Announces SEGAL TALKS Week 12

The Martin E. Segal Theatre Center has announced the 12th weekly line-up of its new global series, SEGAL TALKS, which was conceived, created and curated by Frank Hentschker in March 2020.

New York, US, and international theatre artists, curators, researchers, and academics will talk daily for one hour with Segal Center's director, Frank Hentschker, about life and art in the Time of Corona and speak about challenges, sorrows, and hopes for the new Weltzustand- the State of the World. The Segal Center is the only theatre institution in NYC and the US creating original content.

The newly introduced ad-free SEGAL TALKS will be live-streamed in English from Monday to Friday on HowlRound Theatre Commons [howlround.com] and on the Segal Center Facebook [facebook.com]. All the previous SEGAL TALKS will be found on HowlRound [howlround.com], the Segal Center Facebook [facebook.com], and the Segal Center YouTube Channel [youtube.com]. The Segal Theatre Center will raise money for theatre artists and companies. This program is in collaboration with HowlRound Theatre Commons, based at Emerson College.

SEGAL TALKS has been made possible by the support of Susan and Jack Rudin(†), the Hearst Foundation, and Marvin Carlson, Sidney E. Cohn Chair, The Graduate Center CUNY.

Send your questions during the live streaming at SegalTalks@gmail.com [thesegalcenter.org].

SEGAL TALKS WEEK 12 SCHEDULE

MONDAY, JUNE 15, 2020

12 noon EDT

Peter Schumann



Join for an update on the situation for theatre artists in the US.

Peter Schumann is a German-born American puppeteer, founder and director of Bread and Puppet Theater [wepa.unima.org]. He was introduced to puppetry and avant-garde theatre from a young age; his family experienced the dislocation and trauma of refugees during World War II. Puppeteer Max Jacob [wepa.unima.org] was a family friend. During Schumann's early years as an artist in post-war Germany, he sculpted and danced; Merce Cunningham and John Cage were major influences. In 1961, Peter and his American-born wife Elka Schumann came to the United States. They quickly became immersed in the avant-garde arts scene in New York City. Schumann's skills and interest in dance [wepa.unima.org] and sculpture [wepa.unima.org] were combined in puppetry, and his bread baking and distribution articulated a utilitarian function of art practice synthesized with daily life.

TUESDAY, JUNE 16, 2020

12 noon EDT

Govin Ruben & Terrence Conrad



Join for an update on the situation for theatre artists in Malaysia

Govin Ruben is a performance maker, designer and creative producer based in Melbourne. He is also the director of TerryandTheCuz, a Malaysian/Australian company which has created an array of interdisciplinary arts projects around the world. In recent years, he has initiated, steered, directed and designed multiple international collaborations. These include; 'My Lingam Speaks', 'Klue,Doh!', 'The Bee Project', 'Flatland; An Adaptation in Dance', 'Welcome2Flatland', 'SK!N', 'Citrawarna, Colours of Malaysia 2017', 'Thicker Than Water' and the Off-Broadway season of 'MADE IN AMERICA' both presented at The Public Theater in New York City, 'LIGHT' and 'HuRU-hARa'. Govin has been nominated for a New York City Innovative Theatre Award, 7 Melbourne Greenroom Awards, a Royal Welsh Theatre Award and is a Melbourne Greenroom Award winner for Innovation in International Collaboration for his work 'SK!N' and 5-time winner of the National Arts Award in Malaysia for his productions 'Klue,Doh!' and 'Flatland'.

Terence Conrad is a founding member of TerryandTheCuz and is based out of Kuala Lumpur Malaysia. Since 2010 Terence has co-written and produced 'My Lingam Speaks', 'Klue,Doh!', 'The Bee Project', 'Flatland; an Adaptation in Dance' and 'Welcome2Flatland' an Interactive Public Art Installation, 'SK!N' a work in contemporary performance based on true stories about Human Trafficking, 'Citrawarna, Colours of Malaysia 2017' for the Ministry of Tourism Malaysia, 'Thicker Than Water' and 'MADE IN AMERICA' both presented at The Public Theater New York City, 'LIGHT' for the 2019 OzAsia Festival in Adelaide and 'HuRU-hARa' for the 2020 AsiaTOPA Festival in Melbourne. Conrad is currently developing an international arts festival for the city of Kuala Lumpur, the Off-Broadway season of SP/IT, the New York City premiere for 'SK!N' and is currently completing his first feature film script 'Bagaikan Puteri' which is set to shoot in early 2021. Terence is a 5-time winner of the National Arts Award in Malaysia and is a Melbourne Greenroom Award winner for Innovation in International Collaboration for his work 'SK!N'

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17, 2020

12 noon EDT

Tania Bruguera



Join for an update on the situation in Cuba.

Tania Bruguera, born 1968 in Cuba, is an artist and activist whose performances and installations examine political power structures and their effect on society's most vulnerable people. Her long-term projects have been intensive interventions on the institutional structure of collective memory, education and politics.

THURSDAY, JUNE 18, 2020

12 noon EDT

Hope Azeda



Join for an update on the situation for theatre artists in Rwanda.

Hope Azeda is one of the leading figures in contemporary Rwandan theatre. She is the founder, artistic director of Mashirika Performing Arts and media company, a leading theatre company in Rwanda. Under her direction, the group collaboratively created Africa's hope, which was performed in Kigali at the 10th anniversary commemoration of the genocide, and also at the G8 World Summit in Edinburgh in 2005. The play also toured in the UK in 2006 and 2008 and also featured in the biennial festival in Sweden in 2008. In 2012 Africa's hope made its premiere in Los Angeles USA.

Azeda's work as a writer and director has taken her to many theaters and universities around the world, including the Biennial Festival in Stockholm, the Caravan Festival in Copenhagen, the International Festival of the Arts in Sophia-Bulgaria and tours of the USA, Canada, Austria, Italy, Germany, South Korea, Japan, Italy Australia, South Africa and Northern Ireland.

FRIDAY, JUNE 19, 2020

12 noon EDT

Saman Amini



Join us for an update on the situation for theatre artists in the Netherlands/Iran.

Saman Amini, born 1989 in Tehran, he fled to the Netherlands at the age of eleven with his mother and sister. After graduating from the Theater Academy in Maastricht Amini played the lead in the two short films The Sacred Defense (2013) and No Way Back (2011). Both films represented The Netherlands at the Academy Awards for Students of their year. The Sacred Defense additionally received an Oscar nomination for Best Foreign Film in 2014 and won the Cilect Prize for best international student film in 2014. His own 2016 play Concurrence of Circumstances was named by the Dutch Volkskrant newspaper as one of the two best productions of the year and NRC newspaper named him the rising star of the year. Amini's 2019 production A Seat at the Table was named as one of the top five Dutch theatre productions by NRC and has been awarded the Toneelschrijfprijs award for best Dutch-language theatre text of the season. Amin also starred for Dutch TV series Seinpost DenHaag, Flikken Maastricht and VanGodLos.

