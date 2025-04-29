The Legacy Robe Recipients of 2024/25

16 performers were honored with the iconic Legacy Robe this season.
That's a wrap on the 2024/25 Broadway season! 43 shows have opened on Broadway this season, and 21 of them were musicals. That means that there is a new bunch of Legacy Robe recipients to celebrate. Check out photos from all of this season's ceremonies below and learn more about the tradition.
The ritual of the Legacy Robe takes place on opening night on the stage of every Broadway musical that has a chorus. It began in 1950 when Bill Bradley, in the chorus of Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, persuaded Florence Baum, a chorus member, to let him have her dressing gown. As a lark, he sent it to a friend, Arthur Partington, in the chorus of Call Me Madam, on opening night, telling him it had been worn by all the Ziegfeld beauties. Arthur added a rose from Ethel Merman's gown and sent it to a chorus member on the next opening night of Guys and Dolls. It was then passed from show to show in a haphazard way and was often presented to a friend of the previous recipient, or awarded to a chorus member based on popularity. Through the years the passing of the Robe became a specific ceremony with official rules stating how it is presented, worn and paraded on stage.
The robe goes to a chorus member only, whoever has the largest number of Broadway Chorus credits. Following the tradition, the Robe recipient circles the stage three times while cast members reach out and touch the Robe for good luck. The recipient of the Robe then visits each dressing room to "bless" the show. A decorative panel representing their show is then sewn onto the Robe, which is passed on to a recipient in the next chorus musical that opens.
Photo Credit: Jeffrey Bateman (unless otherwise noted)
August 12, 2024: Once Upon a Mattress, Jeffrey Schecter
October 20, 2024: Sunset Boulevard, Giuseppe Bausilio
November 11, 2024: A Wonderful World, Tally Sessions
November 14, 2024: Tammy Faye, Keven Quillon (Photo Credit: David Thorn)
November 17, 2024: Elf, Maria Briggs
November 19, 2024: Swept Away, Robert Pendilla
November 21, 2024: Death Becomes Her, Ryan Worsing (pictured with Megan Hilty)
December 19, 2024: Gypsy, Sasha Hutchings (pictured with Tara June and Indy, and their handler, Brian Michael Hoffman)
March 19, 2025: Buena Vista Social Club, Tanairi Sade Vasquez
April 5, 2025: Boop! The Musical, Nina Lafarga (pictured with with Faith Prince)
April 8, 2025: Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends, Paige Faure (pictured with Lea Salonga)
April 10, 2025: Smash, Katie Webber (pictured with Robyn Hurder)
April 21, 2025: Floyd Collins, Jeremy Davis (pictured with Tina Landau)
April 23, 2025: Just in Time, Khori Michelle Petinaud
April 24, 2025: Pirates! The Penzance Musical, Afra Hines (pictured with Jinkx Monsoon)
April 27, 2025: Real Women Have Curves, Monica Tulia Ramirez (pictured with Aline Mayagoitia)
