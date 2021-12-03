The Joyce Theater Foundation to Present Ayodele Casel in CHASING MAGIC

The Joyce Theater Foundation will welcome the return of celebrated tap superstar Ayodele Casel in her newest work, Ayodele Casel: Chasing Magic. Making its New York premiere for live audiences following a triumphant spring 2021 digital world premiere filmed at The Joyce, the evening of collaboration and celebration of artistic exploration will play The Joyce Theater live from January 4-9. Tickets, ranging in price from $10-$65, can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information and to read about The Joyce Theater's detailed health and safety protocols, including required face-coverings and proof of vaccination policies, please visit www.Joyce.org.

A longtime tap dance mainstay and go-to choreographer Ayodele Casel brought the dance world to its feet with her 2019 Joyce debut, a unanimously-praised collaboration with revered jazz musician and composer Arturo O'Farrill. Casel has harnessed that wave of energy for Ayodele Casel: Chasing Magic, presented earlier this spring as a digital world premiere and now primed to delight live audiences in New York for the first time. Directed by frequent collaborator Torya Beard-who also served as Creative Director for Casel's Joyce debut-the piece is an ode to craft and community, capturing the spark of interpersonal connection and artistic creation.

Casel's unparalleled creativity and extraordinary depth as both an artist and human being are on full display as she takes the stage alongside creators and performers that populate her trusted community of collaborators. Ayodele Casel: Chasing Magic features singer/songwriter Crystal Monee Hall, percussionist Kiesel Jimenez, pianist Anibal Cesar Cruz, and tap artists Amanda Castro, Kurt Csolak, Naomi Funaki, John Manzari, Anthony Morigerato, and Dre Torres. A 2021 Bessie Award winner for Outstanding Production, Ayodele Casel: Chasing Magic reignites the dormant spirit by pushing tap dance to exceed its potential for joy.