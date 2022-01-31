The Joyce Presents Premiere Of L-E-V's Latest Work By Sharon Eyal

The Joyce Theater Foundation (Linda Shelton, Executive Director) announces the return of L-E-V with the U.S. premiere of the conclusion of the company's trilogy on love, Chapter 3: The Brutal Journey of the Heart. Choreographed by co-founder and resident choreographer Sharon Eyal, the final installment of the series will play The Joyce Theater from February 22-27.

Tickets, ranging in price from $10-$65, can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information and to read about The Joyce Theater's detailed health and safety protocols, including required face-coverings and proof of vaccination policies, please visit www.Joyce.org.

Exploring the unexpected yet wonderful ways we heal from wounds of the heart, Sharon Eyal and Gay Behar's L-E-Vconclude the company's years-long examination of love in Chapter 3: The Brutal Journey of the Heart. Propelled by Eyal's signature choreography, dancers create a dreamlike atmosphere with a pulsating sensuality, demonstrating the power of human sensitivity. With an ethereal original soundscape by Ori Lichtik and intricate costumes by Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, L-E-V embodies the myriad ways humans repair and rearrange to compensate for loss, sometimes to beautiful effect. Both OCD Love (Chapter 1) and Love Chapter 2 had premieres at The Joyce Theater in January 2017 and January 2019, respectively.